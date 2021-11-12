Brazil F1 GP 2021: Checo Prez assures that they must score in perfection in order to beat Mercedes

Sergio ‘Checo’ Prez made history after his third place in the 2021 Mexican Grand Prix in Formula 1, However, the Mexican has already turned the page and is concentrating on the celebration of the Brazilian Grand Prix, to be held this weekend.

The steering wheel ’11’ of Red Bull Honda Racing He does not take his eyes off how complicated the fight against the squire is at the moment Mercedes for getting so much of Drivers ‘Championship (fight between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton) and Constructors’ Championship, so it ensures that each added point will be vital

“We are in such a close fight with Mercedes that every point from now on will make a big difference after Abu Dhabi. So We have to keep pushing and try to be as perfect as possible every weekend. “

He assured that the fight is so close between both squires, that as an example he is what happened at the Autdromo Hermanos Rodríguez, with the Germans dominating the classification, but the Austrians winning the race.

“I think we are very close, we already saw it in Mexico, they were stronger than us in qualifying and we in the race because Max took the lead. I think that, if they had stayed in the lead, things would have been very different.” .

Prez also took time to talk about the duel he held against Lewis Hamilton for much of the race, and particularly in the last laps; where he came very close to passing him.

“I think we should have done the undercut earlier, but there was no chance. One of the Ferraris was on the road, so it was right on that lap that (Hamilton) pitted. I think if he hadn’t pitted on that lap, we would have done the undercut. “

“In Mexico it is difficult to overtake, so it was a race where track position was important. There was not enough delta on the tire to overtake it. It cost him a bit towards the end, but then he was able to pick up the pace and I never had a single chance. “

Finally, I mentioned the importance that it could have the Sprint to define the duel between Red Bull and Mercedes.

“I think he’s going to be very laughing here and we’ll see who has the advantage. With the sprint race involved, it is an issue that we have to wait for “, concluded.

COVID-19 VACCINE NEWS IN MEXICO:

How to register online to get vaccinated against coronavirus?

When and where do I get vaccinated against coronavirus?

Steps and requirements to be vaccinated against coronavirus

What if the second dose of the vaccine is early or late?

Who and who cannot be vaccinated against the coronavirus in Mexico?

What documents to bring to get the vaccine?

Official vaccination schedule against Covid-19 in Mexico by state