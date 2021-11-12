Boxing: Caleb Plant’s trainer confirms the reasons why the American was admitted to the hospital

Larry Wade, boxer Caleb Plant’s trainer, revealed this Thursday about the causes for which the American entered the hospital, this after falling in the eleventh raund against the Mexican Sal Canelo lvarez last Saturday in Las Vegas.

“Went to the hospital, but only to do some tests that everything was fine. He came out of the tests and passed all the exams without a problem. It was more of a matter of caution. “, I commented to FightHype.

In addition, he explained that the American fighter is in very good health after the defeat: “Caleb is 100% healthy, he had no problems after the fight. I spoke to him the next day and he was in perfect condition. There were no smudges from what had happened the night before, so it was perfect. ”

Canelo had no mercy and in the eleventh round he knocked out the American to send him to the canvas, from where he did not get up to continue in the fight.

PHOTO: Reuters

