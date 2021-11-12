Billy Joel manages to lose weight and shows his physical change at a concert

Billy Joel performed his first performance since the start of the pandemic on Friday, November 5 at Madison Square Garden in New York. The 72-year-old artist has thus shown his weight reduction to his audience, physical appearance that is the unintended result of surgery backwards.

“I had surgery on my back earlier this year and the pain afterwards was so bad that I lost my appetite“He has told in an interview with Howard Stern.” I accepted it, I said: ‘OK, I will not eat that much’ and every time I ate less and less and less and then there were life aggravations and that tends, you know, to affect your appetite too. ”

The artist recalls how his health was previously: “I had become a bit fat. I was happy with losing weight“Joel acknowledges that shedding those extra pounds has seemed to have a positive impact on his stage presence. As The Post’s music critic Chuck Arnold reported on his Friday show, the pianist” showed more energy and stamina. , jumping across the stage with ‘We Didn’t Start the Fire’, ‘Uptown Girl’ and ‘It’s Still Rock and Roll to Me’ in the encore. ”

“Pasta is my downfall”

To lose weight and lose weight it is interesting to contact a professional who tell each person what foods to eat and how to exercise. For his part, Joel refuses to count calories. “A guy on a diet is not a person as far as I’m concerned,” he said in an interview. “I can even judge a woman I date by how she eats.”

And he added: “Jack Nicholson once said that the problem in this country is all the guys with flat bellies And he’s right. “The” Scenes From an Italian Restaurant “singer has also revealed that he considers himself a true genius of Italian cuisine, as reported by the New York Post.

“On Sundays, I make a great tomato, olive oil, and garlic sauce,” he recalls. “Pasta is my downfall. I love to eat. My metabolism is not what it used to be.” Joel has been struggling with being overweight for a few years. In fact, it was photographed in 2012 boarding a helicopter heading to the Hamptons with Alexis Roderick, an Amazon and former finance executive, whom he married in 2015. The snapshots – in which the rocker appeared much more resounding – sparked speculation about the singer’s health.

Feels young again

At the moment it is unknown why Billy has undergone surgery, but it is known that in 2010 had a double hip replacement. Joel said the joint damage is the result of the dysplasia that he suffers from birth and his demanding stunts early in his career. Both of these affected his ability to walk.

“Jumping off the piano and landing on a hard stage certainly didn’t help.”

“Over the years, jumping off the piano and landing on a hard stage certainly didn’t help“He has recounted in an interview.” In the early 1970s, he used to do somersaults and somersaults from the piano. I would climb on cables and hang upside down, anything to get attention … But over the years it became unbearable. There came a time when he couldn’t walk; I had one of those little scooter chairs, which was banging against the furniture. ”

Definitely, her new physical appearance makes walks with her daughters easier little girls, Della Rose, 6, and Remy Anne, 4. “People think I’m my daughter’s grandfather. [Della] to school and one of the parents says to me: ‘Oh, your granddaughter is so pretty.’ I’m just saying, ‘Okay, thank you,’ “Joel said.” I didn’t know I would be a father again at this age, but I’m glad I was. They keep you young. ”