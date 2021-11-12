Billie Eilish tops Glastonbury 2022 festival lineup

EFE

LONDON.- American singer Billie Eilish will headline the 2022 edition of the Glastonbury music festival, which had to cancel its last two editions due to the pandemic, the organization announced on Monday.

Before the official confirmation of the announcement, the North American pop star hinted at the news on her Instagram page, where she posed with a Glastonbury sweatshirt, accompanied by the year “2022.”

Event organizer Emily Eavis later corroborated the participation of 20-year-old Eilish, who she said will be “the youngest headliner in history” of the popular festival.

“For us it is the perfect way to return (after the previous cancellations due to the coronavirus pandemic) and we are looking forward to it,” Eavis said.

The American singer will also be the first female headliner since 2016, although Taylor Swift was scheduled to be in 2020, before the pandemic forced the end of the summer season.

We are very excited to confirm that @billieeilish will headline the Pyramid Stage on the Friday night at Glastonbury 2022, to become the Festival’s youngest ever solo headliner. This will be her first UK festival headline performance. pic.twitter.com/k307gNKyAU – Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) October 4, 2021

The Glastonbury edition was also canceled this year, although the organizers held a virtual event with artists such as Coldplay, Wolf Alice and Jorja Smith.

Eilish’s performance at Glastonbury in 2019, dressed as Stella McCartney, was highly praised by critics.

The young artist has won multiple Brit and Grammy Awards for her debut album, “When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go” and recently topped the charts with her second album, “Happier Than Ever.”

The singer was in London last week for the premiere of the new installment of the James Bond saga, No Time To Die, whose title track she wrote.