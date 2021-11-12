Billie Eilish participated in the tribute concert to The Strange World of Jack dressed as Sally

This weekend, Billie eilish he got on stage but not to perform songs from his repertoire. The young artist was part of a concert dedicated to the soundtrack of the film The strange world of Jack (The Nightmare Before Christmas, 1993), and put himself in the role of Sally, one of the most important characters in the film.

The show was led by the musician Danny elfman, who composed the songs of the remembered film and gave voice to Jack Skellington (the protagonist of the film) in the sung parts. On this occasion, Elfman returned to reprise the role of “Pumpkin King” and joined Eilish in a very special duet, as they both performed the song “Simply Meant to Be”. Additionally, the Los Angeles native also had her solo moments singing “Sally’s Song” (via AVClub).

Eilish was not the only singer who was part of this concert that took place at the Banc Of California Stadium, as they also said they were present Weird Al Yankovic and artists who were part of the cast of the film such as Paul reubens -Who gave life to Lock- and Ken page -Who resumed the role of Oogie-Boogie-.

“When Jack Skellington, the Lord of Halloween, discovers Christmas, he is fascinated and decides to improve it. However, his view of the holiday is totally contrary to the Christmas spirit. His plans include kidnapping Santa Claus and introducing some pretty ghoulish changes. Only his girlfriend Sally is aware of the mistake she is making ”, reads the synopsis of this film directed by Henry Selick and based on a story by Tim Burton.

Watch the videos of the show: