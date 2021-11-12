best deals on Android phones and tablets

Today is Singles Day, an excuse as valid as any other to renew your mobile or tablet, regardless of your marital status. To make your task easier, we collect below the best Android mobile deals this Singles Day.
Xiaomi phones and tablets on offer
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G for 329.99 euros. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G is a lightweight 5G mobile with Snapdragon 780G, 90 Hz AMOLED screen and 64 MP triple camera that can be yours cheaper than ever. In the official Xiaomi store you have the 8 + 128 GB in yellow for 329.99 euros.
Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE for 271.90 euros. Xiaomi liked the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite so much that it launched it twice, the second time under the name Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE. This 5G mobile with Snapdragon 778G, AMOLED screen at 90 Hz and fast charging will be yours for 271.90 euros in Aliexpress Plaza, with the coupon ES1129.
Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE – Smartphone with 6.55 ”DotDisplay AMOLED FHD + 90 Hz Screen, 6 + 128GB, Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G, Triple Camera 64MP + 8MP + 5MP, Bat 4250mAh, Bubblegum Blue (ES / PT Version)
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro for 249.99 euros. Snapdragon 732G, LCD screen with a 120 Hz refreshment and quad camera with a 108 megapixel sensor await you in the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro. It is reduced in the official Xiaomi store to 249.99 euros, the 6 + 128 GB .
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G for 229.99 euros. One of the cheapest 5G mobiles from Xiaomi, the Redmi Note 10 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 700, a screen with 90 Hz refreshment and a large battery is reduced to 229 euros in the official Xiaomi store.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S for 201.99 euros. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S is a mid-range mobile with Helio G95, with a 64 megapixel quad camera and battery for a while with fast charging. It barely exceeds 200 euros on Aliexpress if you use the code 1115 and the store coupon: it stays at 201.99 euros.
Xiaomi Redmi 9C for 87 euros. The Xiaomi Redmi 9C is one of Xiaomi’s cheapest phones, with a Helio G35, a three-lens camera and a large battery. It cost just over 100 euros and now you have it even cheaper on Aliexpress with the code ES9C20. It stays at 87 euros.
Xiaomi Pad 5 for 303 euros. Xiaomi surprised us by betting on tablets again with the global launch of the Xiaomi Pad 5, a tablet with an 11-inch screen at 120 Hz, Snapdragon 860 and an adjusted price. Even tighter with code ESD1143 on Aliexpress: it stays at 303 euros.
POCO phones on offer
POCO F3 for 271.99 euros. The POCO F3 is one of the most recommended mobiles of the year, with the power of the Snapdragon 870 and an AMOLED screen with 120 Hz refresh. With the code ESD1129 you can take it home for 271.99 euros.
POCO M3 Pro for 189 euros. The POCO M3 Pro is an entry-level 5G mobile that does not look like an entry-level mobile. It has a Full HD screen at 90 Hz, triple camera, fast charging and a price on Aliexpress of 189 euros.
POCO X3 Pro for 178.19 euros. Very crazy price for the POCO X3 Pro, which stays at 178.19 euros. Snapdragon 860, 120 Hz screen, quad camera, large battery with fast charging and stereo speakers await you.
POCO X3 Pro – Smartphone 6 + 128 GB, 6.67 ”120Hz FHD + DotDisplay, Snapdragon 860, Quad Camera 48 MP, 5160 mAh, Phantom Black
Samsung phones on sale
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G for 699 euros. The Samsung Galaxy S21 5G is the standard version – and 5G – of Samsung’s high-end. It stands out for the 120 Hz AMOLED screen, the triple camera with 64 megapixel telephoto and its compact size. It is lowered in the official Samsung store to 699 euros.
Samsung Galaxy A32 for 279 euros. The 4G version of the Samsung Galaxy A32 is also on sale in the official Samsung store. 279 euros for this mobile with Helio G80, 90 Hz AMOLED screen and 64 megapixel quad camera.
Samsung Galaxy M32 for 229 euros. Another interesting mid-range is the Samsung Galaxy M32. With a 90 Hz AMOLED FHD + screen and 64 megapixel quad camera, it was launched for 329 euros and can now be yours for 229 euros.
Samsung Galaxy M22 for 209 euros. One step below is the Samsung Galaxy M22, a mid-range mobile with an AMOLED screen at 90 Hz, a quad camera and a large battery. It is reduced to 209 euros on Amazon.
Samsung Galaxy M32, Free Smartphone, Android Mobile Phone with 6.4 Inch Infinity-U FHD sAMOLED Screen, 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of Memory, 5000 mAh Blue Battery (ES Version)
Samsung Galaxy A22 for 199 euros. The Samsung Galaxy A22 with 4G connectivity lowers the psychological barrier of 200 euros in the official Samsung store. It stays at 199 euros for this terminal with Helio G80 and AMOLED screen at 90 Hz.
Samsung Galaxy A12 for 139 euros. Just over 100 euros you will have to pay to take home a Samsung Galaxy A12. It is a simple mobile with four cameras and a large battery that you can get in the Samsung store for 139 euros.
Samsung Galaxy A03s for 97 euros. It is not usual to find Samsung mobiles below 100 euros, such as the 93 euros for which you can get a Samsung Galaxy A03s on Aliexpress, with the code ESGALA22. It is a simple terminal with the large battery as the main asset.
Realme phones on sale
- Realme GT for 399 euros. The Realme GT is a high-end mobile with Snapdragon 888 that does not go unnoticed, especially the model in yellow. AMOLED screen at 120 Hz, 65W fast charge and 64 MP triple camera will be yours for 399 euros, in the official Realme store.
realme GT Smartphone Free, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Processor, 120Hz Super AMOLED Screen, 65W SuperDart Charge, 64MP Sony Triple Camera, Dual Sim, NFC, 8 + 128GB, Yellow (Racing Yellow)
Realme GT Master Edition for 252 euros. Also on sale is the Realme GT Master Edition, a powerful mobile with Snapdragon 778G, a screen with 120 Hz refreshment and a 4,300 mAh battery that gives a lot of itself. With the code ESGT35 It will be yours for 252 euros on Aliexpress.
Realme X50 5G for 190 euros. The Realme X50 5G was launched last year, but it still has good features for the times: Snapdragon 765G, 120 Hz screen and 30W fast charge. All this for 190 euros on Aliexpress, with the code ESD1129.
Realme 8 for 170 euros. The Realme 8 with 4G connectivity is a mid-range with Helio G95, a large battery with 30W fast charge and an AMOLED screen that has not wanted to miss this Single Day. In Aliexpress you have the 6 + 128 GB for 170 euros with the code ESD1129. On the official website, the 4 + 64 GB, for 159 euros.
Realme Narzo 30 for 170 euros. We believed that the Realme Narzo would stay in India, but finally the Realme Narzo 30 entered the Iberian Peninsula. This cheap 5G mobile with Dimensity 700 can be yours for 170 euros on Aliexpress, with the code ESD1129.
Realme 8 5G for 159 euros. The Realme 8 5G is another cheap 5G mobile that bets on the Dimensity 700. With a 90 Hz screen and fast charging, it had a good starting price, which is now only 159 euros on the Realme website.
Realme C21 for 89 euros. For those looking for a normal and ordinary mobile to walk around the house, the Realme C21 offers you just that. It has a three-lens camera, a large battery and a price of 89 euros on the Realme website.
OPPO phones on offer
- OPPO Find X3 Lite for 300.41 euros. The OPPO Find X3 Lite is a premium mid-range 5G mobile with a high-end experience, which stands out for its 64-megapixel quad camera and 65W fast charging. It was put on sale for more than 400 euros and now you have it for 300.41 euros on Aliexpress, with the store coupon and the code ESD1129.
OPPO Find X3 Lite 5G – 6.43 “Screen (AMOLED 90 Hz, 8GB + 128GB, Snapdragon 765G, 4300 mAh, 65W fast charge. Quadruple camera 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP,) Blue [Versión ES/PT]
OPPO A94 5G for 270.89 euros. If you are looking for a 5G mobile for less than 300 euros, the OPPO A94 5G is an option to consider. MediaTek Dimensity 800U, 6.43-inch AMOLED screen and 30W fast charge await you for 270.89 euros on Aliexpress, with the code ESD1129 and the store coupon.
OPPO A53 for 105.86 euros. For about 105.86 euros – as long as you use the store coupon and the code ESD1129 – you have the OPPO A53 on Aliexpress. It is a simple mobile with Snapdragon 460, 90 Hz screen and great battery.
OnePlus phones on sale
- OnePlus 8T for 377 euros. The OnePlus 8T was launched last year, but it remains young and, best of all, its price keeps dropping. It is on Aliexpress for 377 euros with the code ES8T50 and the store coupon. Snapdragon 865, 120 Hz AMOLED screen and 65W fast charging await you.
OnePlus 8T 5G – Smartphone 256GB, 12GB RAM, Dual Sim, Aquamarine Green
OnePlus Nord 2 for 307 euros. The OnePlus Nord 2 is priced irresistibly on Aliexpress with the code SDOP50 and the store coupon. For 307 euros you have a mobile with the powerful Dimensity 1200, 50 MP triple camera, 90 Hz screen and 65W fast charge.
OnePlus Nord CE for 228 euros. The OnePlus Nord CE could be considered something like the OnePlus Nord 1.5, halfway between both generations. It has Snapdragon 750G, 90 Hz AMOLED screen, 30W fast charge and a price of only 228 euros on Aliexpress by combining the code ESD1129 with the store coupon.
Motorola phones on sale
- Moto G60 for 251 euros. The Moto G60 is a mid-range mobile that stands out for having a huge 6,000 mAh battery with 20W fast charging, for its 108 megapixel triple camera and for its screen with 120 Hz refreshment. You have it on Amazon for 251 euros.
Moto G60 XT2133-2 SE 6 + 128 Midnight Blue
Moto G30 for 159 euros. If you are looking for something more modest, the Moto G30 is an entry-level mobile with Snapragon 662, a large battery and a 90 Hz screen that is now reduced to 159 euros on Amazon.
Moto G20 for 139 euros. One of the cheapest mobiles of the brand is the Moto G20, an entry-level range with a Unisoc T700 processor, a four-lens camera and a large battery. It is reduced on its official website to 139 euros.
AliExpress prices constantly vary in cost. In the event that a coupon does not work for you, you can try the following codes:
- Orders of 30 euros: ‘ESDE43’.
- Orders of 100 euros: ‘ESD1115’.
- Orders of 190 euros: ‘ESD1129’.
- Orders of 290 euros: ‘ESDE43’.
