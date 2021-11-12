best deals on Android phones and tablets

Today is Singles Day, an excuse as valid as any other to renew your mobile or tablet, regardless of your marital status. To make your task easier, we collect below the best Android mobile deals this Singles Day.

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE for 271.90 euros . Xiaomi liked the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite so much that it launched it twice, the second time under the name Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE. This 5G mobile with Snapdragon 778G, AMOLED screen at 90 Hz and fast charging will be yours for 271.90 euros in Aliexpress Plaza, with the coupon ES1129.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G for 329.99 euros . The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G is a lightweight 5G mobile with Snapdragon 780G, 90 Hz AMOLED screen and 64 MP triple camera that can be yours cheaper than ever. In the official Xiaomi store you have the 8 + 128 GB in yellow for 329.99 euros.

Xiaomi Pad 5 for 303 euros . Xiaomi surprised us by betting on tablets again with the global launch of the Xiaomi Pad 5, a tablet with an 11-inch screen at 120 Hz, Snapdragon 860 and an adjusted price. Even tighter with code ESD1143 on Aliexpress: it stays at 303 euros.

Xiaomi Redmi 9C for 87 euros . The Xiaomi Redmi 9C is one of Xiaomi’s cheapest phones, with a Helio G35, a three-lens camera and a large battery. It cost just over 100 euros and now you have it even cheaper on Aliexpress with the code ES9C20. It stays at 87 euros.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S for 201.99 euros . The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S is a mid-range mobile with Helio G95, with a 64 megapixel quad camera and battery for a while with fast charging. It barely exceeds 200 euros on Aliexpress if you use the code 1115 and the store coupon: it stays at 201.99 euros.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G for 229.99 euros . One of the cheapest 5G mobiles from Xiaomi, the Redmi Note 10 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 700, a screen with 90 Hz refreshment and a large battery is reduced to 229 euros in the official Xiaomi store.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro for 249.99 euros . Snapdragon 732G, LCD screen with a 120 Hz refreshment and quad camera with a 108 megapixel sensor await you in the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro. It is reduced in the official Xiaomi store to 249.99 euros, the 6 + 128 GB .

POCO X3 Pro for 178.19 euros . Very crazy price for the POCO X3 Pro, which stays at 178.19 euros. Snapdragon 860, 120 Hz screen, quad camera, large battery with fast charging and stereo speakers await you.

POCO M3 Pro for 189 euros . The POCO M3 Pro is an entry-level 5G mobile that does not look like an entry-level mobile. It has a Full HD screen at 90 Hz, triple camera, fast charging and a price on Aliexpress of 189 euros.

POCO F3 for 271.99 euros . The POCO F3 is one of the most recommended mobiles of the year, with the power of the Snapdragon 870 and an AMOLED screen with 120 Hz refresh. With the code ESD1129 you can take it home for 271.99 euros.

Samsung Galaxy M22 for 209 euros . One step below is the Samsung Galaxy M22, a mid-range mobile with an AMOLED screen at 90 Hz, a quad camera and a large battery. It is reduced to 209 euros on Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy M32 for 229 euros . Another interesting mid-range is the Samsung Galaxy M32. With a 90 Hz AMOLED FHD + screen and 64 megapixel quad camera, it was launched for 329 euros and can now be yours for 229 euros.

Samsung Galaxy A32 for 279 euros . The 4G version of the Samsung Galaxy A32 is also on sale in the official Samsung store. 279 euros for this mobile with Helio G80, 90 Hz AMOLED screen and 64 megapixel quad camera.

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G for 699 euros . The Samsung Galaxy S21 5G is the standard version – and 5G – of Samsung’s high-end. It stands out for the 120 Hz AMOLED screen, the triple camera with 64 megapixel telephoto and its compact size. It is lowered in the official Samsung store to 699 euros.

Samsung Galaxy A03s for 97 euros . It is not usual to find Samsung mobiles below 100 euros, such as the 93 euros for which you can get a Samsung Galaxy A03s on Aliexpress, with the code ESGALA22. It is a simple terminal with the large battery as the main asset.

Samsung Galaxy A12 for 139 euros . Just over 100 euros you will have to pay to take home a Samsung Galaxy A12. It is a simple mobile with four cameras and a large battery that you can get in the Samsung store for 139 euros.

Samsung Galaxy A22 for 199 euros . The Samsung Galaxy A22 with 4G connectivity lowers the psychological barrier of 200 euros in the official Samsung store. It stays at 199 euros for this terminal with Helio G80 and AMOLED screen at 90 Hz.

Realme GT Master Edition for 252 euros. Also on sale is the Realme GT Master Edition, a powerful mobile with Snapdragon 778G, a screen with 120 Hz refreshment and a 4,300 mAh battery that gives a lot of itself. With the code ESGT35 It will be yours for 252 euros on Aliexpress.

Realme X50 5G for 190 euros. The Realme X50 5G was launched last year, but it still has good features for the times: Snapdragon 765G, 120 Hz screen and 30W fast charge. All this for 190 euros on Aliexpress, with the code ESD1129.

Realme 8 for 170 euros. The Realme 8 with 4G connectivity is a mid-range with Helio G95, a large battery with 30W fast charge and an AMOLED screen that has not wanted to miss this Single Day. In Aliexpress you have the 6 + 128 GB for 170 euros with the code ESD1129. On the official website, the 4 + 64 GB, for 159 euros.

Realme Narzo 30 for 170 euros. We believed that the Realme Narzo would stay in India, but finally the Realme Narzo 30 entered the Iberian Peninsula. This cheap 5G mobile with Dimensity 700 can be yours for 170 euros on Aliexpress, with the code ESD1129.

Realme 8 5G for 159 euros. The Realme 8 5G is another cheap 5G mobile that bets on the Dimensity 700. With a 90 Hz screen and fast charging, it had a good starting price, which is now only 159 euros on the Realme website.