bent a steel bar and broke a wall

The Iranian Hulk will face Britain’s Martyn Ford in April

Part of the duel of mixed martial arts It occurs between rivals outside the ring. These tend to warm up the previews by sending challenging messages and sometimes also showing how they train, with the aim of intimidating their opponent.

So it happened this week with the bodybuilder Sajad gharibi, better known as the “Iranian Hulk”, who posted a chilling video on networks where it is seen how he practices for the combat of the April 2, 2022 that will take place in London.

On that date he will face the British film actor and MMA fighter, Martyn ford. In the video that went viral due to the striking of his exercises, Gharibi he lifted weights, bent a piece of steel with his hands, smashed a watermelon, dragged his own truck, and broke a wall.

“Yes, this is personal,” he wrote in the post. Iranian Hulk, 29 years old, threatening his future opponent, 39. “On the one hand, your beautiful white teeth with all your sponsors in front of me and I with my dear fans around the world, who support and motivate me”, he followed his message.

And he added, in the third person: “Different conditions are not important. Even if I have the worst conditions but the Iranian Hulk never slows down”.

Ford, who boasts of his role as a professional wrestler, laughed at his rival’s training methods and besides saying that he is going to “crush” him, he launched: “It will be a real carnage, a fight that I promise will surprise everyone ”.

The Briton, who acted in several motion pictures such as Fast and furious 9, weighs 130 kilos and measures 2.10 meters, while the Iranian is 46 kilos more than his “enemy”, although he is 22 centimeters shorter in height.

In other contiguous publications, the bodybuilder dedicated to the film actor and wrestler of MMA: “The Iranian hulk is coming. I promise you will regret this. Let’s fight pretty boy ”.

VIDEO: The brutal aggression against a security guard in Sinaloa