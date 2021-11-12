Ben Affleck and George Clooney back together in a movie

Arjun Sethi
For a few weeks there was a rumor that Ben affleck he would make a movie with his close friend George Clooney, The truth is that the news was recently confirmed and both actors will be together in “The Tender Bar “, the film is produced by Amazon Studios. Both are already in New England to begin recording.

It was a source belonging to the film’s production who informed People magazine about the joy of Affleck: “Ben is excited to be in Boston. He and George are happy to meet up and work together again. “. On the other hand, from the team they also show a lot of enthusiasm for working with big actors: “Ben Affleck comes prepared and ready to shoot. It’s great to work with him and George. “.

