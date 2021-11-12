Ben Affleck and George Clooney back together in a movie

For a few weeks there was a rumor that Ben affleck he would make a movie with his close friend George Clooney, The truth is that the news was recently confirmed and both actors will be together in “The Tender Bar “, the film is produced by Amazon Studios. Both are already in New England to begin recording.

It was a source belonging to the film’s production who informed People magazine about the joy of Affleck: “Ben is excited to be in Boston. He and George are happy to meet up and work together again. “. On the other hand, from the team they also show a lot of enthusiasm for working with big actors: “Ben Affleck comes prepared and ready to shoot. It’s great to work with him and George. “.

The film of which it will be a part George Clooney, is based on the 2005 memoirs of JR Moehringer, and its plot revolves around a young man who grows up without a father, who begins to spend time in his uncle’s bar, Ben affleck, and is welcomed by the locals who frequent the establishment. The project is really promising and surely fans of the Hollywood world are dying to see the actors together.

The chemistry between the actors is really good, this is because their relationship is really very trustworthy and friendly. Remember it was the same George Clooney who advised Ben that he did not take the role of Batman, since the demands demanded by characters like that are very great and could ruin his career, he never listened to it. The truth is that the interpretation of Affleck It ended up being one of the worst in history and fans did not hesitate to make the harshest criticisms of the actor, who luckily did not ruin his career.

