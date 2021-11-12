Bees that scream like mammals when attacked

The haunting and distinctive sounds Asian honey bees make during giant hornet attacks could be a red flag for the hive to implement defensive measures.

Giant hornet attacks (Vespa soror) are existential threats to honey bee colonies (Apis cerana). Its invasions are brutal and practically identical to those employed by its sister species, Vespa mandarinia, popularly known as killer wasps (the two species are very similar in terms of body shape and behavior, but it is important not to combine the two, especially given the invasive potential from V. mandarinia in western North America). Giant hornets, due to their volume and ferocity, can devastate an entire hive of bees in just a few hours, during which time they kill defenders, occupy their nest, and, in the ultimate injustice, carry off the defenseless brood as food for their own larvae.

It is a very nasty business, but a new investigation published in Royal Society Open Science shows a potential way in which Asian bees have managed to adapt: ​​a specific alarm call for giant hornets.

“It is alarming to hear them!” Heather Mattila, study co-author and researcher at Wellesley College, told me when I asked her to describe the apparent distress signal. “It is characterized by rapid bursts of high-pitched sounds that change frequency unpredictably; they are quite harsh and noisy ”.

Fascinatingly, the alarm shares “acoustic features with alarm squeaks, cries of fear and panic calls from primates, birds and meerkats,” according to the study. Mattila said that it is “exciting to know that the sound properties of the bee warning signal are really similar to the properties of the signals used by mammals that also live in social groups and share information about the danger around them.”

Working with local beekeepers in Vietnam, Mattila and her colleagues have spent the better part of seven years studying the various interactions between Asian honey bees and their archenemy, the giant hornets. By microphones inside the hives, the team accumulated more than 1,300 minutes of talk about the hives. The newly detected alarm signal, called the “anti-predator pipeline,” was isolated from other sounds, including other acoustic bee signals, by observing visual representations of sound known as spectrograms.

“These images show the different properties of the sounds that bees make, even if they overlapped in time because many bees were signaling at the same time,” explained Mattila. “We went through all of our recordings for good examples of anti-predator tubes that were free of other sounds so that we could characterize their acoustic properties. Then it became easy to recognize them in more chaotic moments, when many sounds were made ”.

Mattila refers to the sounds bees make when they vibrate their wings or thorax. The team decided to call it an “anti-predator pipeline,” as the signal appears to be exclusively linked to giant hornet attacks.

That said, scientists aren’t entirely sure whether or how the red flag alters the bees’ behavior. What they do know, however, is that the hive chatter increases eightfold during a wasp attack and that the bees begin to gather outside the hive entrance once the anti-predator tubes go off.

The bees then deploy a series of defensive measures, such as covering the entrance with animal manure, which repels the hornets. Working together, some bees will form a suffocating ball around the hornets, killing attackers by overheating and suffocating. Bees also emit pheromones through their Nasonov gland, the purpose of which remains vague, although it can facilitate grouping behavior.

These preliminary observations are very interesting and set the stage quite well for future research.

“We still have to do breeding experiments, where we reproduce these sounds in colonies that are not being attacked by hornets, and then see what they do,” Mattila said. “That would allow us to know the specific reaction of the bees. Currently, we know that signals and defenses happen at the same time, but it is not clear which ones initiate the others. “

In terms of limitations, and as noted, scientists have yet to determine whether the alarm is altering the behavior of the colony, such as triggering specific calls to action. Additionally, the team studied only one species of Asian honey bee, so it’s unclear if other Asian honey bees are producing the same signals. “We also have no idea whether Apis mellifera, the honeybee used by the majority of beekeepers around the world, would respond in the same way, “since most” do not have natural contact with hornets, “said Mattila.

At the same time, he said that it is “fascinating to know that bee signals can also be so specific”, and hopes that “people appreciate how complicated the world of bees is and how well they are equipped to react in the moment. facing threats ”.