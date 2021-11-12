Banxico raises the interest rate for the fourth consecutive time; takes it to 5%

Inflation must be kept under control at the lowest possible cost to growth. And it seems to me that is what is behind this decision ”.

Eduardo Suárez Mogollón, vice president of economic analysis for AL at Scotiabank.

The Governing Board of Banco de México increased the funding rate by a quarter of a point, for the fourth consecutive time, to leave the rate at 5%, the same level it had in June of last year.

The movement was given by a vote of four to one, as it did not have the vote of Deputy Governor Gerardo Esquivel.

When arguing the decision, the collegiate body specified that “the balance of risks with respect to the expected path for inflation in the forecast horizon has deteriorated and is on the rise.”

This diagnosis was reinforced with the perspectives that accompany the announcement, where the collegiate body anticipates an annual variation of inflation of 6.8% in the average of the last quarter of 2021.

The expected fluctuation in inflation for the last part of this year contrasts with the 6.2% that they only estimated in September and is almost double the forecast they had at the beginning of the year, which was 3.6 percent.

Deputy Governor Jonathan Heath, noted in his personal twitter account that “the rate of 6.8% for the fourth quarter of the year is the average rate for the quarter and not the rate for the end of the quarter.”

In this announcement, the Governing Board kept its projection unchanged on when the National Consumer Price Index (INPC) will coincide with the specific objective of 3%, which would be in the third quarter of 2023.

As a guide towards future movements, the members of the collegiate body maintained that “in the following decisions the Governing Board will closely evaluate the behavior of inflationary pressures as well as that of all the factors that affect the expected path for inflation and its expectations” .

Between a rock and a hard place

The Governing Board warned that an uncertain environment remains in the economic activity and stressed that slack conditions are expected with marked differences between sectors.

“Timely information indicates that economic activity contracted in the third quarter, although it is expected to resume its recovery from the fourth,” they highlighted in the statement.

According to Scotiabank’s vice president of economic analysis for Latin America, Eduardo Suárez Mogollón, Banxico’s consideration of the economic situation makes sense with the sole objective of maintaining stability in purchasing power.

“At some point, former Governor Agustín Carstens spoke of the existing convergence with the goal and it made a lot of sense to me: Inflation must be kept under control with the lowest possible cost for growth. And it seems to me that is what is behind this decision ”.

With him agrees the economist for Mexico at BNP Paribas, Pamela Díaz Loubet, who explained that “the uncertainty surrounding the economic recovery is preventing the central bank from adopting a more aggressive adjustment.

“We are in a scenario of economic recovery with a slowdown in growth, which without being the objective of the Bank of Mexico, it is a factor of concern.”

The impact of hardening

According to Fitch Ratings sovereign analyst Charles Seville, monetary policy has limited capacity to counteract current price shocks, which are bottlenecks in the supply of components and international commodity prices.

Eduardo Suárez, from Scotiabank, argued that a higher rate hike would have impacted sectors of the economy that have not been able to close the output gap.

The fall in industrial activity during the third quarter, reported by Inegi at 0.4%, confirms the contraction of GDP. This context made it difficult for the Governing Board to decide, the expert observed.

Díaz Loubet explained that monetary policy has an impact on credit, savings and inflation expectations. If the rate rises, Banxico sends the signal that there will be convergence in inflation and there are no accelerated decisions by consumers, or price increases because they consider that the shocks will be undone.

But, also by increasing the rate, saving is more incentivized and consumption is discouraged, affecting demand. Hence the gradualness in the normalization that the central bank is directing.

In the statement, they allude to the international context to note that although the recovery continues in the third quarter, it is at a slower pace and with heterogeneity between countries. The evolution of the pandemic and the stimulus to spending are key in this global recovery, they asserted.

The minutes for this meeting are scheduled for November 25 and the last monetary announcement of the year will be December 16.

