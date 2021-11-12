Banxico raises interest rate to 5%: inflation, an important factor

The Bank of Mexico (Banxico) decided once again, by a majority of its members, to increase the overnight Interbank Interest Rate to a level of 5%. The measure applies as of this Friday, November 12.

For its decision to raise the Interbank Interest Rate, the Banxico Governing Board “considered that the shocks that have affected inflation are mainly temporary. However, the horizon in which they could affect it is uncertain ”.

The Interbank Interest Rate and your pocket

The increase in Interbank Interest Rate it can, eventually, be reflected in the increase in the cost of loans, such as mortgages and automobiles.

In addition, the interest charged on credit cards, which will depend on each bank.

Banxico estimates that inflation will be 6.8%

The central bank estimated inflation upwards for the last quarter of 2021, and placed it at 6.8%, although in its previous measurement it had predicted that it would be 6.2%.

He added that global and domestic inflationary pressures continue to affect annual headline and core inflation.

In the same vein, he reported that inflation expectations for 2021, the next 12 months and 2022 increased again, while long-term expectations have remained stable at levels above the goal.

Photo: Shutterstock.

Inflation and Banxico’s decision

According to Banxico, the shocks that have affected inflation have impacted a wide range of products and their magnitude has been considerable, increasing the risks to price formation and inflation expectations.

“The forecasts for headline and core inflation were revised up, especially those for the short term. Its annual measurements are expected to decline further after one year and converge to the 3% target towards the end of the forecast horizon ”. Banxico

The Governing Board considered that the balance of risks, with respect to the expected path for inflation in the forecast horizon, deteriorated and is on the rise.