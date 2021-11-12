Banxico raised its interest rate; his fourth consecutive increase

The Bank of Mexico (Banxico) raised your interest rate reference at 25 basis points, from 4.75 to 5 percent, this is the fourth consecutive increase in the year, in a context in which inflation accelerated to its highest level since the end of 2017 in October.

According to the result of central bank monetary policy, this rise occurs in a context in which the shocks that have affected the inflation they are mainly transitory.

This is the fourth consecutive time that Banxico tightens monetary policy to raise the cost of money to reinforce the posture against inflation.

“However, the horizon in which they could affect it is uncertain, they have impacted a wide type of products and their magnitude has been considerable, increasing the risks for price formation and expectations of inflation”, He explained.

The central bank detailed that global and domestic inflationary pressures continue to affect annual headline and core inflation, that in October they registered 6.24 and 5.19 percent, respectively.

Meanwhile, expectations for headline and core inflation for 2021, the next 12 months and 2022 increased again, while those for the long term have remained stable at levels above the target.

According to the report of Base Bank, global inflationary pressures and bottlenecks continue to affect headline and core inflation. In addition, the increase in energy prices and the reopening of services generate greater pressure.

“Due to the above, the expectations of inflation, especially short-term ones, expecting an average inflation of 6.8 percent in the fourth quarter of 2021, “he explained.

Thus, inflation is expected to converge to the 3 percent target by the end of 2023.

Banco Base considered five main points as upward risks for inflation:

External inflationary pressures. Cost pressures. The persistence of core inflation Currency depreciation Increases in agricultural and energy prices.

“The probability of additional upward adjustments in the inflation forecast is greater. Since most shocks to inflation are external in nature, the time horizon of their effects is uncertain,” he said.

It is noteworthy that of the five members of the Governing Board, four were in favor of the decision: Alejandro Diaz de León Carrillo, Galia Borja Gómez, Irene Espinosa Cantellano and Jonathan Heath, while Gerardo Esquivel Hernández voted to keep it at 4.75 percent.

MRA