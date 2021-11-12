Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis say they hardly bathe their children

The couple said they bathe their children very infrequently.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis , famous actors from projects like ‘The 70s show’, ‘Friends with rights’ and ‘The butterfly effect’ , They became one of the most recognized Hollywood couples in recent years, due to their evident talent, the chemistry they capture in their public appearances and the moments they share on social networks.

The artists have been characterized by the productions and films they have starred in, showing a bit of the versatility they have to interpret characters and make a mark among their loyal fans, responsible for the fame to gain strength in this industry.

Recently, the celebrity couple caused a stir on digital platforms after they spontaneously confess a detail of their personal life, related to the hygiene of their children. These words were collected by People magazine, revealing a bit of the lifestyle that artists lead.

According to what Kunis, who was born in Ukraine, said, a memory she has from her childhood is related to the subject, since She didn’t use to bathe when she was little because she didn’t have hot water and the weather was too cold to get into the shower.

Therefore, in her family life, the actress considers that the daily bath with soap and water for her children Wyatt Isabelle, 6, and Dimitri Portwood, 4, it is unnecessary, so they only carry it out when they see them dirty. The 37-year-old artist also revealed that she never bathed her newborns during the first days of life.

According to Kutcher and his wife, bathing the little ones every day stops the natural oils and fats of the skin from protecting them adequately from viruses or environmental diseases. For this reason, they only send the children to the shower when “you can already see the dirt.”

“Let’s put it this way: if you can see the grime on them, clean them up. Otherwise there is no case“Ashton said in dialogue with the international media.

However, it is important to note that the same media mentioned the American Society of Dermatology, which says that children between 6 and 11 years old may not need a daily shower, but yes they should bathe their bodies at least once or twice a week.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis they pointed out that when bathing only use soap in the armpits and groin, in addition to using only Lever 2000 brand.