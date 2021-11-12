“Artri Ajo King”: miracle and herbal product for which Cofepris issued an alert

The Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris) issued an “alert for illegal marketing” of the miracle and herbal product “Artri Ajo King“: Promises to work” against pain and to regain flexibility. “

In a press release posted on social media, the Cofepris noted that “Artri Ajo King“It does not have a health registry, in addition to the fact that an examination carried out by the National Reference Laboratory showed that it has corticosteroids (hormones from the group of steroids).

It does not have the category of “medicine” or “food supplement”

It also does not have an expiration date or batch number: “it is risky for health”

After health surveillance, the Cofepris determined that “Artri Ajo King“It has as ingredients dexamethasone and methylprednisolone, corticosteroids never described on its content label:” it has properties that must be registered accordingly.

“It boasts exclusive therapeutic legends of medicines and nutritional supplements; lacks dealer data and presents figures related to anatomical data. It is exhorted not to acquire, consume or recommend herbal remedies promoted with exaggerated qualities “.

The Cofepris highlighted that the commercialization and consumption of “Artri Ajo King“Constitute” a health risk because they are of doubtful origin and composition. ” If you consumed the product, send a message to the email farmacovigilancia@cofepris.gob.mx.

“‘Artri Ajo King“It attributes therapeutic effects, presenting itself as a definitive solution in the preventive or rehabilitative treatment of a certain disease, and exhibiting confusing information regarding its composition, origin and effects, among others”.