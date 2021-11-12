Ariana Grande confesses to being a fan of Danna Paola, Thalía and Becky G | Shows

Grammy winner Ariana Grande revealed to be a fan of Latin pop, a genre that is currently succeeding in the music industry internationally. Before an interview in the backstage of the program The voice produced by the NBC network, she responded that she was a follower of the work of Danna Paola, Thalía and Becky G.

He confessed to having listened to songs by Latin artists, so fans already want to see collaborations between the artists in the near future, which would mean a great advance in the careers of Latin American singers. In addition, it is not a secret that the artist is a fan of our culture, daring to sing in Spanish some of her songs like “The way”.

On the other hand, Ariana Grande, who is a judge of the singing program, agreed in the interview to be very aware of the contestants’ progress, adding the affection she has for each one, it is so great that it has led her to fail to comply with several points of your contract.

“I love seeing the talent that is on the show and meeting these artists and working with them. It is like a really special experience to be able to share something of what we have learned, “he said in the interview he had on The Kelly Clarkson show.