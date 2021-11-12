Ariana Grande confesses to being a fan of Danna Paola, Thalía and Becky G | Shows

Grammy winner Ariana Grande revealed to be a fan of Latin pop, a genre that is currently succeeding in the music industry internationally. Before an interview in the backstage of the program The voice produced by the NBC network, she responded that she was a follower of the work of Danna Paola, Thalía and Becky G.

