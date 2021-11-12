Aquaman 2: Amber Heard Shares Her Training Again For Sequel

Aquaman 2 or Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom runs its course! The new film for the DC Extended Universe is still in production and Amber heard, the controversial actress who reprise her role as Mera Despite the insistence of fans to cast her out of the film due to her personal disputes with Johnny Depp, she has shared a new photo for the community in which she is seen lying on the ground after a hard day’s work. It is not the first time we have seen Heard training and preparing to play her role as Mera, as we have seen her performing acrobatic exercises in a park and squats with dumbbells in her own home.

“Another day at the office (Another day at the office) “writes the actress in the publication next to a photograph of herself lying on a blue canvas after hard training. It is striking that there are no comments, something that is very likely related to the harassment that the actress receives in networks as a result of legal disputes with the actor of Pirates of the Caribbean and other great productions. Heard most likely disabled the comments, although we can deduce from the more than 100,000 “likes” that the publication has that there are not few fans who continue to support her despite what happened.

Why is Amber Heard still in Aquaman 2 after the controversy?

Despite the insistence of fans that support Johnny Depp, the producer of the film directed by James Wan explained the reason why Amber Heard is still in production. James Wan himself, who repeats as director in this sequel, has shown his support for the interpreter, although the controversies around her do not stop emerging day after day. You want to Aquaman 2?