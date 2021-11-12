Approves the draft budget for the 2022 fiscal year – El Sol de Tijuana

Tijuana.- The XXlV City Council of Tijuana unanimously approved the Expenditure Budget project for Fiscal Year 2022, whose expenditures derive in 8,597 million, 433,517 pesos, in accordance with the 40 Annual Operating Programs.

Mayor Montserrat Caballero Ramírez, assured that the approval of the project is an effort not to waste, but to social justice; For this reason, it is based on the principles of austerity, honesty and transparency, in addition to the search for efficiency and effectiveness in the provision of public services based on income expectations.

Caballero Ramírez assured that the priority is the Safety and Citizen Protection, followed by the Municipal Public Services, Work and Infrastructure, Welfare and Education, after the reading and authorization of the 27 points of agreement where the increase in support at nine o’clock stands out. demarcations in compliance with the National Development Plan 2019-2024 in the guiding axes of Transparency, Security, Well-being, Development and Mobility.

The first mayor thanked the vote of confidence of all the councilors, “for the effort and deep analysis of the opinions, because the absolute acceptance of the proposal is a reason for great responsibility; at this table we commune for transparency and the fact implies the vigilance of all ”.

The project, approved by the Municipal Finance and Heritage Commission, refers to the approval of the project of the Expenditure Budget, Annual Operating Programs and Staff for Fiscal Year 2022, of the central sector and para-municipal entities.