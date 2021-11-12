Annie Leibovitz, the artist who opened heads and changed habits | PHOTOGRAPHY

30 years ago, August 1991, a Vanity Fair cover raised blisters among conservatives who called it impudent that a 7-month-pregnant Demi Moore came out naked in profile, holding her tits and her big belly. That he made public “the most sacred” and challenged the idea of ​​fragility was fatal to detractors, scandalized at the mere notion that a woman “in sweet waiting” could be sexy. In some newsstands, in fact, the issue was sold with opaque coverage, the image being considered obscene. The photo – subversive and, at the same time, mainstream – not only became iconic: it turned social perception, achieved a lasting change, and was the work of Annie Leibovitz who, quick to reflect, changed her plan at the last minute. Originally Demi was going to be a top girl wearing a floaty outfit signed Isaac Mizrahi that would hide her pronounced belly. Today no one would raise an eyebrow in front of the shot (on the contrary, many media outlets try to imitate it), which confirms what the great thinker Susan Sontag noted in her remarkable essay About photography, from 1977, of how the photographic eye changes the terms in which we understand the world, alters or enlarges what is worth observing, changes the grammar and ethics of looking. Sontag, it is worth remembering, was a couple of Leibovitz for 15 years: they met at the end of the 80s during a session and they were together until the death of the writer, in 2004. Even today Annie dedicates words of gratitude to him for having helped her to raise the creative rod, to go further.

Throughout her long, inviting career, Annie Leibovitz has made the improbable come true: she got her way by asking Queen Elizabeth to remove her tiara because she looked too formal; that Gorvachev posed in front of the remains of the Berlin Wall for a campaign… by Louis Vuitton. When her colleagues huddled to get a photo of Nixon on his last day in office, post-resignation, the girl stopped in the helicopter leaving and the assistants picking up the presidential carpet, in a powerful image, loaded with symbolism.

Nixon’s exit from the White House

The legendary pic of John Lennon naked and devoted, cuddling up to a clothed Yoko, hours before her assassination in 1980? Leibovitz artwork. Miles Davis sprawled on a bed, pants unbuttoned, trumpet by his side? Idem. A young Meryl Streep with her face painted white, like some kind of clown, pulling her skin to suggest a change of masks? Annie’s idea. Like the overexposed photograph of a Cindy Sherman, showering in the art of metamorphosis, free of masks. His is the image of Keith Haring painted from head to toe with his classic figurines, camouflaged with a mural. That in ’84 Annie portrayed the standard Whoopi Goldberg immersed in a bath of liters of milk (warm, thanks to the titanic efforts of her team) was not a frivolity, but a nod to the sharp criticism that the comedian repeated in her routines: bleaching the skin as a “resource” to survive in a racist society.

His work is so vast, rich, dramatic, and contrasted, it is impossible to capture his achievements in a few lines. “My photos are part of the same family, brothers and sisters. They are like a river. When we see them together, we see life ”, the artist recently stated, regarding the inauguration in Paris of an exhibition that brings together 200 of her photographs, from its beginnings to the present, mounted at L’Académie des Beaux-Arts, which He has also just awarded her the prestigious William Klein Prize.

It must be said that, although identified as a sought-after celebrity portraitist, Annie Leibovitz is also the author of projects la mar de mobilizers, where she has explored passions of a personal nature, some of which are now exhibited in Paris. In the series PilgrimageFor example, she focused on objects of historical figures who – in one way or another – have influenced her: Julia Margaret Cameron, Eleanor Roosevelt, Georgia O’Keeffe, among them. Sigmund Freud’s couch, Virginia Woolf’s ink-stained table, Abraham Lincoln’s gloves or Emily Dickinson’s house are among those shots. From his trip to a devastated Sarajevo in 1993, in the middle of the Bosnian War, there are snapshots that – without gloating in misery – show the calamity: among them, the photograph of a fallen bicycle with a trail of blood.

Photograph taken in Sarajevo, 1993

In the late 1990s, he embarked with Sontag on Women, a project that celebrates women in their diversity, capturing farmers, teachers, astronauts, judges, prostitutes, actresses, miners, athletes. He took it up again a few years ago, in order to continue enriching the substantial catalog, including -for example- an absorbed Gloria Steinem, staring blankly, sitting at her messy desk, “her cockpit”. Annie also mounted a retrospective of her work in 2006, putting together public photos – from magazines – with unpublished pics, in the order of her privacy; several were of Susan battling devastating cancer, taken with her approval, and now deceased, in the funeral chapel. From that same game, the photos he took of his dead father, which he exhibited in an attempt to process, naturalize the painful losses.

The Williams Sisters, Women Series

***

Almost simultaneously with this exhibition, the presentation in the United States of Wonderland, her first photobook focused exclusively on the world of fashion, which comes out next week. And no, Annie L. does not miss the irony of having always privileged the concept before the clothes, enjoying like crazy when people like Senator Tammy Duckworth stand up to her, with phrases like: “I buy all my suits on eBay, I’m not going to wear anything else ”.

The book is an anthology of more than 300 photos, the majority for Vogue magazine, where what is already known is obvious: his masterful use of color and light, his tendency to theatrical staging and an unusual ability to tell an epic story in a single composition. “It’s wonderful how Annie brings a narrative sense to her fashion images. He has an eye for characters, conflict, romance, drama; one feels that something interesting is happening, that it has just happened or is about to happen ”, the praise of Anna Wintour, historical editor of the publication, who -as we already know- does not give away her praise. Among the selected material, by the way, is his fantastic photographic essay on Alice in Wonderland, inspired by the original illustrations by John Tenniel, with John Galliano as the Queen of Hearts, Tom Ford as the White Rabbit, Marc Jacobs as the Caterpillar, and Karl Lagerfeld as… himself.

“It is true that at times I have been relentless in getting the photo, I have not always behaved in the best possible way “, recognizes Annie about his reputation as a somewhat obsessive perfectionist, which has occasionally caused him the odd outburst on set. Now, he says, it’s softer. In what remains iron is in favoring comfort when dressing: during the presentation with all the pomp of Wonderland, he attended with his almost regulation black pants and matching shirt. And that’s because her daughters (Sarah Cameron, whom she had through artificial insemination in 2001, at 52, and twins Susan and Samuelle, through surrogacy, in 2005) convinced her to remove a tattered blue blouse that used two decades ago.

It is also true, to balance the tyrannical fame, which is considered essentially kind: with its models, which it always seeks to favor; with your friends and family. When her sister Marilyn Leibovitz was diagnosed with terminal cancer, Annie rented her a house with an ocean view so she could hear the waves like when she was a child summering on the Jersey shore. She also did the impossible so that Sontag was comfortable in her last months, sparing no effort (private planes to transport her when she had to be transplanted, or for her relatives to travel, stay with her, stay with her).

Susan Sontag by Annie L.

***

Leibovitz was born in 1949 in Waterbury, Connecticut, the daughter of an Air Force lieutenant colonel and a contemporary dancer who was a member of Martha Graham’s company and later went on to teach. Along with her 5 brothers and sisters, Anna-Lou – her baptismal name – got used to the itinerant life early, given the transfers from military base to military base. In 1967, she enrolled at the San Francisco Institute of Art, intending to become a visual arts teacher, but got fed up “with being surrounded by purists, advocates of art for art’s sake, and I leaned into the photography department. , more lively, friendly, with more sense of community ”. He spent time on a kibbutz in Israel, documenting his experiences; Not only did she learn Hebrew, she also forged the discipline and work ethic that accompany her to this day. Back in San Francisco, he contacted the authentically countercultural Rolling Stone magazine and sold him a photo of the poet Allen Ginsberg smoking marijuana on a peace march. After three years, this declared follower of the work of Henri Cartier-Bresson and Robert Frank was already the head of photography of the publication, covering everything from politics to rock. In ’83 he joined the ranks of Vanity Fair, and at the same time added collaborations with Vogue, where he had the pleasure of throwing the house out the window with large-scale productions, where -for example- Jeff Koons plays the winged monkey from Wizard of Oz with Keira Knightley as stunning Dorothy.