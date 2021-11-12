Animal Crossing: New Horizons seems to have fixed its most criticized feature with the DLC – Nintenderos

After the Nintendo Direct and the release of update 2.0, now we have an interesting detail related to one of the most prominent games in the Nintendo Switch catalog. We speak effectively of Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

In this case, the information relates to the Nintendo Direct and the game update that we saw recently. Remember that they are already available new features in the game, offered ahead of time.

As you know, fans already have outstanding news, so it is certainly great that they can now receive this content. Among them, it was confirmed that the DLC would allow players design houses in the Paraíso Archipelago, but it was not very clear what would happen to the secondary players.

At the launch of the game, there was much criticism that there could only be one island per console and that the secondary players forced to live on the same island as the player who started the game. However, the DLC solves this, as secondary players can progress independently in the archipelago and create their own houses and project.

Fortunately, Happy Home Paradise removes that, allowing all players to enjoy the DLC campaign independently with their own save data. That’s right, even if you’re stuck playing a supporting role on your family’s main island, you won’t have to share chores in Happy Home Paradise and you can design your own vacation homes at will. Finally.

