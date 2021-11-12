Angelina Jolie becomes Wonder Woman thanks to a fan art

A fan has transformed Eternals warrior Thena into Wonder Woman and the result is incredible

Before it was confirmed that Gal Gadot was going to play the Amazon, Wonder Woman, rumors were on Angelina Jolie and even some directors like Joss Whedon expected the well-known actress to play the character. These rumors sounded since 2010, given that Whedon was working on a script for the Amazon and wanted Jolie for the character., but it was eventually canceled and the first appearance of the character, since 1970 with Linda Carter, occurred in Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice being played by Gal Gadot.

Now that we have been able to see a Angelina Jolie more warrior in Eternals fans have dreamed of the idea of ​​being able to see her as Wonder Woman, since she herself has confirmed that a few years ago turned down a superhero role. Fan-created art has been shared by Reddit and everyone fans are hoping the actress has a cameo in the third installment of Wonder Woman like some amazon.

We will not be able to see her as the protagonist of Wonder Woman 3, since Gal Gadot will continue with the character, but Gadot or Patty Jenkins could convince the actress to participate in some way in this installment. The door is not completely closed, as the actress has admitted that she never saw herself making these types of films, but that with Eternals he felt a special bond, he wanted to be part of that family and the vision of Chloé Zhao caught his attention so he ended up accepting the role.