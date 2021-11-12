an RPG and action game created by Obsidian and Compulsion

The games are still in early development stages, which is why they go by the names ‘Pentiment’ and ‘Midnight’.

Xbox goes ahead with all kinds of initiatives And, after considering moving some of his games to the 3D metaverse, he intends to move forward with game development. Now, we have just learned through data published by Windows Central that Obsidian and Compulsion, creators of titles like Fallout: New Vegas or We Happy Few, respectively, they have a couple of projects in hand.

Obsidian develops an RPG full of lines of dialogueThese deliveries are still in very early stages of development, so the aforementioned media has been able to access a handful of information and some sketches interesting Generally speaking, Obsidian is focusing on a narrative adventure RPG with the code name ‘Pentiment’, and that will follow the trail created by Disco Elysium and its plot branches. This project has an indie style development and has Josh sawyer as a crew chief, known for his work on the aforementioned Fallout: New Vegas.

Source: Windows Central

Compulsion will take us to a fantastic and dark world within the genre of actionAs for what is known about the plot, ‘Pentiment’ will take us back to the 16th century to investigate a terrible murder through an adventure full of lines of dialogue. Technically, and according to information provided by Jeff Grubb, the game will see the light sometime in 2022.

Continuing with the title of Compulsion, the development team is engrossed in the ‘Midnight’ project after its acquisition by Microsoft. Supposedly, and according to information confirmed by the study itself, the title will be in the genre of action through a third person perspective. And, although details about the story are not known, some sketches have already been seen, as well as the dark and fantastic setting of his world.

According to the aforementioned medium, ‘Midnight’ will tell us an argument about come of age, something that will be complemented by magical concepts and fantastic beasts inspired by south america. The adventure that will make us wait some years until its official presentation, it will be completely individual and will present a “strong” story.

Therefore, we will have to put our patience to the test until the adventures of Obsidian and Compulsion are officially revealed. Compulsion has already excelled in the industry with We Happy Few, while Obsidian goes ahead with other projects as Avowed, which “will be the Obsidian version of The Elder Scrolls” with very strong support of Xbox, because he has promised to give him time for the best possible game to come out.

