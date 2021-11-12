An “Apple Drone” gains strength with the appearance of several patents that describe its control systems

Two years ago, Apple hired an expert on drone legal issues. The news could be related to the flights the company makes to complete its maps, but be careful because new patents suggest something more serious: in Cupertino they could be preparing their own drone.

If there are control systems there may be a drone

Patently Apple has the information on the new patents, which were published in Singapore a few months ago and have gone unnoticed until now that they have appeared in official US documents. This is curious, and it may mean that Apple has wanted keep this project secret as much as they can.

Patents focus on methods to bind or unlink controllers (which could well be the iPhone or iPad themselves) in flight, and on the other hand in the ability to remotely control the drone through a mobile data network. Nothing is specified about the drone itself, if it really exists it must be in one of the most secret laboratories of the company.

Remember that all the information that comes from patents must be taken with a grain of salt: that Apple is investigating the technology may well mean that we will see an “Apple Drone” flying through the skies soon or that simply in Cupertino they have wanted to do some experiments and then leave them abandoned. in a closet.

But of course, something happens when Apple has made gestures to hide its patents and there are already several of them talking about drones. At the very least there have been trials, experiments, and assumptions.

Image | Dose Media