AMLO. Recognizes inefficiency in the health sector to solve the supply of medicines

Colima, Colima, -The president Andrés Manuel López Obrador recognized that in the Health sector efficiency has been needed and applied to solve the problem of supply of medicines.

“There must be no no excuse to have all the free meds, because it is enough for us with the same budget as before because there was a lot of what was stolen, so it is a matter of efficiency, to apply ourselves, that there is no lack of medications and it is a commitment and I am very persistent, stubborn, I do not forget things ”.

In his press conference, at the facilities of the 29th Military Battalion, the Chief Executive said that yesterday spoke loudly on the subject to the Secretary of Health, Jorge Alcocer, to whom he reiterated all his confidence.

“I want to take this opportunity to inform that I have all the confidence (in Jorge Alcocer), it was not misinterpreted, but I said it in a somewhat strong way… It was thought that it was a scolding of the Secretary of Health, who is extraordinary people… He is a world-renowned eminence ”.

The president insisted that medicines are necessary because his government has the resources and has eliminated the obstacles that prevented the supply of medicines.

“How is it possible that the Sabritas or industrialized waters reach the most remote community, how are we not going to send the medicines, all of them, if there is enough budget, if the problem of the Monopoly that existed that only could be buy from 10 companies, you couldn’t buy medicines abroad ”.

Last night when presenting the Colima Support Plan, the President urged the Secretary of Health Jorge Alcocer and the director of Insabi Juan Ferrer to, without excuses, solve the problem of the lack of medicines.

“But we already have to finish solving the problem of the supply of medicines, this is for Juan Ferrer, this is for Dr. Alcocer: I no longer want to hear that there are no medications and I do not want excuses, of any kind.”

The head of the Executive reproached his collaborators that “he cannot sleep soundly” if there are no medicines to care for the sick.

