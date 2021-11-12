Amara la Negra in the civilization of entertainment

On November 5, 2021, Free Journal, So Like other Dominican newspapers, it reported that the co-host of Univision’s Nuestra Belleza Latina program, Dana Danelys de los Santos, better known as Amara la Negra, was pregnant.

Nothing extraordinary than a 31-year-old girl who, in addition to being beautiful at the height of her physical attributes, is pregnant. The event was also the cover of the digital edition of People in spanish, the most important magazine “of the heart” that is published in our language in the United States. In addition to the photogenic figure of the artist on the cover, it caught my attention and made me laugh what she says, with the greatest naturalness in the world, in the interview echoed by the national press. The success of People in spanish it is typical of the civilization of the spectacle in which we live.

Not even the Nobel Prize for Literature Mario Vargas Llosa could escape, a few years ago, the tentacles of the “heart press”, when, when he separated from his wife, due to his celebrity status, he was the cover of Hello! the Spanish publication that is even published in English. The life of the famous is born, develops and loses relevance in the pages of this genre of publication that falls within the definition that Vargas Llosa himself has of the civilization of the spectacle: “What does civilization of the spectacle mean? That of a world where the first place in the current table of values ​​is occupied by entertainment, and where having fun, escaping from boredom, is universal passion. This ideal of life is perfectly legitimate, no doubt. Only a fanatical puritan could blame members of a society for wanting to bring solace, relaxation, humor, and amusement to lives usually framed in depressing and sometimes brutalizing routines. But turning that natural propensity to have fun into a supreme value has unexpected consequences: the trivialization of culture, the generalization of frivolity and, in the field of information, the irresponsible journalism of gossip and scandal proliferates ”.

These are the “famous” as celebrity journalists are pleased to call the variety artists that evolve on television and, not yet so much, the actors of the incipient Dominican cinema. The notion of “famous” has no limit. It extends to everyone who is known without excluding politicians, for example the Twitters (sometimes nice; other times less, like that of giving “baton”), of the wife of the President of the Republic; the sad spectacle of the seizures of the “octopus” operation; that of the accomplices of César the abuser, his strange departure from the country and even his arrest in Colombia or the brawl between “tígueres” in which the baseball player David Ortiz was injured and which resulted in a show worthy of an extensive soap opera that, after so much media uproar, it’s still dim. Another case of the civilization of entertainment is the well-known Odebrecht trial, which ended with only two convicts and several damaged reputations. As for destroying reputations, social networks such as Facebook (which, it seems, will change its name), Instagram, Tik Tok and the fast, excellent and efficient WhatsApp that so many Fake news has put into circulation.

Twitter, for example, is a double-edged sword for those who do not speak the language.

In this context of the civilization of the spectacle, the tumultuous love affairs of the former bigleaguer Alex Rodríguez and Jennifer López, the diva from the Bronx. During the three years, I think, that their relationship lasted, I came to have the impression that these famous couple were my friends, that I knew them personally. And it was not long before I took the side of Jennifer Lopez when I was surprised by the news that the famous “diva” had found comfort in the arms of the equally famous and talented Ben Affleck, showing that the scoop in the private lives of today’s celebrities is currently gossip. Alex? very well thanks.

When I was editor-in-chief of Free JournalI remember that one of the sports journalists told me that the most important section of the newspaper was “Sports”, the same was assured by the editor of “Shows”; I was reluctant to take those strong assertions seriously and today, almost 20 years after the founding of the first free Dominican newspaper, I have finally convinced myself that they were right. This is how Vargas Llosa also understands it in his excellent essay The civilization of the spectacle: “But the sad truth”, writes the author of The green House, “Is that no newspaper, magazine and news program today can survive – retain a loyal audience – if it absolutely disobeys the distinctive features of the prevailing culture of society and the time in which it operates.”

So let us return to our little lamb.

What precedes makes me understand why People in spanish give such wide coverage to the pregnancy of the presenter and singer Amara la Negra. What surprises me and does not stop making me laugh is that the editors of the magazine let pass what seems to have solved a mystery that led so many women to the stake during the Holy Inquisition for resembling the immaculate conception: “In my case, I woke up pregnant like the Virgin Mary ”, Amara says without hesitation. And, with the same toupee, she adds: “I woke up pregnant and that’s all I remember.” What a pearl!