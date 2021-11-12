Amanda Seyfried will be haunted by mysterious houses and her husband in this suspenseful story

Amanda seyfried stars in horror movie Things Heard and Seen, which will premiere on Netflix this April. Written and directed by Robert Pulcini and Shari springer berman, the film follows a Manhattan couple who move to a historic village in the Hudson Valley and discover that their marriage has a sinister darkness that rivals the story of their new home.

The story is based on the book All the Things Cease to Appear from Elizabeth brundage. In an interview with EW, when asked if the film’s script differed from the book, Berman said, “The movie is set in 1980. So I think we put it pretty close to the time. [del libro], between ’79 and ’80. We definitely kept it. In the book, there are three brothers, and we made two brothers. There wasn’t enough time to really develop the characters of three individual brothers. “

Berman and Pulcini had a lot to cover in their script, as can be seen in the detailed synopsis provided by Netflix: “Catherine Clare (Seyfried) reluctantly trades life in 1980s Manhattan for a remote house in the small village of Chosen, New York, after her husband George (James Norton) get a job teaching art history at a small college in the Hudson Valley. Although she does her best to transform the old dairy farm into a place where her daughter Franny can be happy, Catherine finds herself increasingly isolated and alone. She soon comes to perceive a sinister darkness that lurks both on the walls of the ramshackle property and in her marriage to George. “

Things Heard and Seen also features performances by Natalia Dyer, Rhea Seehorn, Alex Neustaedter and F. Murray Abraham. The film will be released on April 29 and you can see the official trailer below.

