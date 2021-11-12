Alexis Vega is doubtful against Puebla and could close his worst record since he was a Chivas player

Michel Leaño he hopes to have Alexis vega for the playoff match against Puebla, which has no dispute date yet. However, the coach of Chivas de Guadalajara His plans could be upset after the forward retired from training on Wednesday with a sore left ankle.

If the absence of Alexis against those of La Franja is confirmed, this Opening 2021 It would be the worst tournament for the Mexican gunner since defending the rojiblanca shirt. The injury he suffered during a concentration with the Mexican team has deprived him of playing much of this semester, and after 17 dates played, he is still not making his debut as a scorer in this tournament.

Since his arrival in 2019 from Toluca After the previous payment of almost 6 million dollars, Vega has never gone blank with Chivas. He even played matches with the Under-20s of the Rebaño and also dressed as a scorer, at least in a meeting with the basic forces. This semester is also being his worst in terms of minutes played.

In total, the one born in Mexico City has missed 9 games throughout this tournament, and there is still no certainty that he will be available for the reclassification match. This ostracism of Alexis also explains the bad moment of Chivas in the Apertura in addition to his lack of effectiveness in the face of goal.

Those led by Leaño were the second worst offense of the championship (13), only surpassing the numbers of Querétaro (11). The 601 ‘minutes in which Vega has been on the ground were not enough to break the nets this semester, however, from Akron they are optimistic and hope to have their maximum figure in ideal conditions in the fight to enter the Liguilla.