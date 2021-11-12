Agüero could be forced to retire, according to reports from Catalunya Ràdio

Sergio Agüero could be forced to retire, according to information from Catalunya Ràdio, due to the heart problems that were detected after the arrhythmia he suffered during the match between Barcelona and Alavés and whose subsequent tests have shown a greater severity of The expected. The Argentine footballer, officially on sick leave until January, has already been informed of this possibility, which, as he may have learned ESPN Sports, is seriously valued.

Barça did not want to assess the news from the Catalan station and a source sent “the three months that tests were set” before giving more information.

Prudence and discretion around Kun’s ailment has been maximum in the Barça club in recent weeks, but from a similar episode suffered by the player of the women’s team Caroline Graham Hansen, the differences between the two have been put on the table. cases. The Norwegian soccer player was also detected an arrhythmia during training and was removed from physical activity, passing various tests and diagnosing a benign arrhythmia that will allow her to return to physical activity next week, something that has not happened with the Argentine forward .

In his case, the tests showed that the arrhythmia was not benign and the tests he has undergone show a serious pathology that would make it impossible to continue practicing sports at a professional level, due to the physical demands it entails, and cause a certain threat withdrawal.

WAITING

Withdrawn from the field in the final stretch of the game against Alavés on October 30 due to chest discomfort, Barcelona issued a medical statement two days later in which he warned that Kun “has undergone a diagnostic and therapeutic procedure in charge. by Dr. Josep Brugada. It is low and during the next three months the effectiveness of the treatment will be evaluated to determine his recovery process “.

After having an ablation, a percutaneous procedure that is done with catheters to reach the heart through a vein or artery, you must wait for the response during those three months to see if the atrial fibrillation has recovered, but the tests performed after the intervention have not shown the expected results.

At the Barça club this period of time is maintained, until the end of January 2022, to resolve the case, but the various tests the player has undergone have increased doubts and fears that already existed in the medical services. of the club and that various cardiologists put on the table.

Incorporated with the letter of freedom after playing the last ten seasons at Manchester City, Agüero, 33, overcame the medical examination he underwent last summer without further problems, knowing that when he was twelve years old he already suffered an arrhythmia which he overcame without further inconvenience and which did not appear again during his entire professional career.

His time at Barça, for now, could not have been more frustrating. Injured in the tendon of the internal twin at the beginning of August, he could not make his debut until October 17, playing three minutes against Valencia and his participation was limited to 16 minutes in the Clásico against Real Madrid on October 24, a single complete game. three days later in Vallecas and 42 minutes on October 30 against Alavés, when he suffered the arrhythmia that, two weeks later, seriously threatens his sports career.