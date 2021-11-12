AAA Triplemanía Regia II: Full card announced for December 4 in Monterrey

During the broadcasts of his most recent press conference, Lucha Libre AAA has announced the complete card that will take place in Triplemanía Regia II, the next great event for the Mexican company.

After several days since the announcement of its new show in Monterrey, AAA has decided to confirm the complete list of clashes that we can find in the show that will start the tour for the 30 years of the company. Among the recently confirmed attractions is a defense of the AAA Tag Team Championships between FTR and Lucha Brothers, and a special showdown between Dragon Lee and Dralístico vs. Laredo Kid and a surprise companion.

Other eye-catching matches will feature teams like La Empresa, Psycho Circus, NGD, Los Vipers, and Poder del Norte. In addition, we will have a new exhibition of Marvel Lucha Libre in which we will see the debut of Gran Mazo (inspired by Thor) and Deceit (based on Loki). The opening match will be the only female match of the day, where Faby Apache, Lady Shany and Sexy Starr will face “Las Tóxicas” in a fight of thirds.

Triplemanía Regia II will take place on Saturday, December 4 from the Monterrey Baseball Stadium in Nuevo León, Mexico. Fans will be able to witness the event from the venue with limited capacity. The show will be broadcast live by Multimedios Televisión and Azteca TV in Mexican territory.

Billboard AAA Triplemanía Regia 2021

AAA Mega Championship

Kenny Omega (c) vs. The Son of the Viking

Team Combat

Psycho Clown, Caín Velasquez and Pagano vs Rey Escorpion, Taurus and LA Park

AAA Couples Championships

FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) (c) vs. Lucha Brothers (Pentagon Jr. and Fenix)

Team Combat

Dragon Lee and Dralistic vs. Laredo Kid and a surprise companion

Trios Combat

The Company (Sam Adonis, Puma King and DMT Azul) vs. Psycho Circus (Monster Clown, Murder Clown, Dave the Clown)

Chance to AAA Trios Championship

New Generation Dynamite (El Cuatrero, Samson and Outsider) vs. Los Vipers (Abismo Negro Jr., Psicosis y Arez) vs. Power of the North (Mocho Cota Jr., Tito Santana and Carta Brava Jr.)

Marvel Wrestling Special

American Legend and Great Deck vs. Poison and Deception

Opening Match

Faby Apache, Lady Shani and Sexy Starr II vs. Lady Maravilla, La Ivy and Lady Flammer

Do not forget to visit Solowrestling, the web with all the news from Lucha Libre Mexicana, CMLL and Triple A. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.