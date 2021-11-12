A robbery rivals Megan Fox

ANDL director of REC Jaume Balagueró directs an international cast led by Freddie Highmore in the heist thriller Way down who faces Megan Fox, the protagonist of Till Death. Other Spanish premieres of the week are Be careful what you wish for, a Christmas comedy by Fernando Colomo starring Dani Rovira, Lemon Poppy Seed Bread by Benito Zambrano or the musical by Carlos Saura The king of the whole world.

‘WAY DOWN’, A SPECTACULAR ROBBERY OF THE BANCO DE ESPAÑA

The celebration of the final of the World Cup in South Africa is the moment chosen by a gang led by a young and brilliant engineer (Freddie Highmore) to carry out a robbery of the Bank of Spain vault in Way down, the new film by Jaume Balagueró (REC). Luis Tosar and José Coronado as head of security lead the Spanish share of the cast of this action thriller, one of Telecinco Cinema’s big bets for this year after the delay due to the pandemic.

MEGAN FOX IN A BLOODY GAME OF CAT AND MOUSE



After a romantic evening at her secluded lake house, Emma (Megan Fox) wakes up handcuffed to her late husband (Eoin Macken). Trapped and isolated in the dead of winter, she must fight hitmen to escape her husband’s twisted scheme. SK Dale makes his directing debut with Till Death, a cat and mouse thriller from independent studio Screen Media Films, which also stars Eoin Macken and the thugs Callan Mulvey and Jack Roth.

A CHRISTMAS COMEDY FROM COLOMO WITH DANI ROVIRA AND SACRISTÁN



Dani Rovira, the Mexican Cecilia Suárez and the brand new National Film Award José Sacristán star in Fernando Colomo’s first Christmas comedy directed at a family audience, Be careful what you wish for. Miguel (Rovira) and Tamara (Suárez) decide to spend Christmas with their young children in the family cabin on the mountain. Grandfather Benigno (José Sacristán), endowed with magical powers, cannot accompany them, but the children steal his magic ball that grants wishes to those who possess it and with it they end up sowing chaos.

A STORY OF URBAN WOMEN BY BENITO ZAMBRANO

Lemon Poppy Seed Bread, the new film by Benito Zambrano, adapts a novel by Cristina Campos that tells the story of Anna (Eva Martín) and Marina (Elia Galera), two sisters separated in their teens who meet again to sell a bakery they have inherited from a mysterious woman whom they think they don’t know. The action takes place in Valldemosa, in the Balearic Islands and Zambrano defines it as a story about “women who with freedom and courage decide to assert themselves by taking charge of their lives and their future.”

THE STORY BEHIND THE CREATION OF THE EIFFEL TOWER

Romain Duris and Emma Mackey play Gustave Eiffel and Adrienne Bourgès, respectively, in this epic story about the creation of one of the most recognizable buildings in the world: the Eiffel Tower. Directed by Martin Bourboulon, the film opens with Gustave Eiffel already at the peak of fame after ending his collaboration on the Statue of Liberty. The French government pressures him to design something spectacular for the World’s Fair in Paris in 1889, but Eiffel is initially not interested.

‘EL BELLY OF THE SEA’, POETIC LOOK AT A SHIPWRECK OF 1816

Mallorcan filmmaker Agustí Villaronga, author of Pa black (2010), proposes in The belly of the sea a free and poetic version of a text by Alessandro Baricco about the shipwreck of a French frigate in 1816 in a film that reflects on the shipwrecks of our time. Shot in black and white in Majorcan, the film stars Roger Casamajor, Òscar Kapoya, Mumi Diallo and Armando Buika.