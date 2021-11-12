A few days after its departure, ‘Mario Party Superstars’ can be purchased at El Buen Fin 2021 for only 1,049 pesos with Amazon Mexico

Discounted units were unfortunately sold out. For faster notifications of our offers and buying guides, we recommend joining our Discord and Telegram channel.

It was only on October 29 when it went on sale ‘Mario Party Superstars’, title for Nintendo Switch that compiles several of the best minigames of the first three installments for Nintendo 64. Its starting price was 1,349 pesos, but right now can be purchased at Amazon Mexico for less with the offers of El Buen Fin 2021

On the product page, mark us that before finalizing the purchase this discount will be applied additional 149 pesos, which would leave the game at only 1,049 pesos at this time. It has free shipping for all users and next day delivery for users with Amazon Prime depending on your city.

Mario Party Superstars (coupon of 149.95 pesos of additional discount available)

In Xataka México Selección we publish the best offers in technology, video games, collectibles and other categories that are on discount in different online stores in Mexico. The price and availability of the product are subject to change without prior notice.

Some of the links in this publication may belong to an affiliate program. None of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a sole decision of the team of editors.