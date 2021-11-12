A brutal kick disfigures the face of a UFC fighter and the moment is immortalized in a viral photo

Frankie Edgar

The moment when Marlon Vera kicks Frankie Edgar’s face during their fight at UFC 268. (Photo: Louis Grasse / Getty Images)

Marlon “Chito” Vera kicked UFC legend Frankie Edgar in the face with such force that he completely disfigured his face for an instant and the photographer captured the brutal moment in an image that has gone viral.

Vera thus defeated former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar by KO in a bantamweight fight at Madison Square Garden in New York.

The first two rounds had been won by Edgar with superiority but in a second everything changed in favor of the Ecuadorian Vera in the 3:50 minute of the third round: a tremendous kick to the chin left his rival on the ground and the photo of the event UFC 268 has been massively shared on social media.

“I say it like this: it’s him or me, right? It is my family that I have to bring home bread instead of your family (…) I will do everything possible to provide for my family, my loved ones “said Vera on the podcast MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani.

“We are fighting for that. A better future, for everything in our homes. But it’s a fucked up picture“he added.

Frankie Edgar on the ground after losing his match to Marlon Vera. (Photo: Getty Images)

Edgar for his part is dissatisfied with the referee for stopping the fight after that kick. He assures that he should have given him a little more time and did not stop the fight immediately.

“I wish the referee had lengthened it a bit longer. I think it was an early stoppage? A bit. Obviously, the referee’s job is to make sure I’m safe and I understand, I have no qualms about that,” he said on the podcast Champ and The Tramp.

And he added because he did not agree with the judge’s decision: “It just kills me because if you look at the two fights before me, they let those guys fight until they almost killed each other (…) They literally beat me once. , my hand touched the ground, but my head didn’t even touch the damn ground. “

Watch the video of the kick:

