a brilliant career before ‘Harry Potter’ and an everlasting teenage love

20 years have passed since the premiere of the first film of one of the most relevant fantasy sagas of the 21st century. The work of JK Rowling is celebrating its 20th anniversary of ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’ and, as expected on such an important date, it is the ideal time for the ‘potterheads’ (common name of the fans of history) immerse themselves in the magical world again by watching the movies again or discovering new anecdotes of the production and the main actors.

Alan Rickman gave life for a whole decade to the ‘master of potions’ and professor of ‘Defense against the dark arts’ Severus Snape, a role that was just the continuation of a successful career in the world of acting. After discovering the truth about his character in the last film of the saga, the seemingly evil Hogwarts professor became one of the most beloved characters at the level of Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe), Hermione Granger (Emma Watson) or Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint).

Alan Rickman, in a file image. (Reuters)

The actor was born in West London (England) on February 21, 1946 and from an early age showed interest in art. I study graphic design in ‘Royal College of Art’ and, although he practiced in his profession for a few years, at the age of 26 he decided to follow his instinct and pursue one of his passions by applying the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art. His first steps in the world of acting were in the theater, in works such as ‘Sherlock Holmes’, ‘Hamlet’ and ‘Les Liasons Dangereuses’. His work in the seventh art made him worthy of two Tony Award nominations.

On the big screen he also has a long journey before being chosen to play Severus Snape. His first Hollywood role was in ‘Die Hard‘(1988) playing the terrorist Hans Gruber in the iconic film starring Bruce Willis. However, we also see him in ‘Robin Hood’, ‘Sense and Sensibility2,’ Love Actually ‘,’ Sweeney Todd ‘or giving voice to the caterpillar of’Alice in Wonderland‘.

Alan Rickman played Severus Snape in Harry Potter. (EFE)

He came to ‘Harry Potter’ in 2001 because JK Rowling specifically wanted him to play Severus Snape. When the writer contacts him, he reveals information about the story that he had not told anyone so that Rickman would meet the character. Finally accepted and he played a cruel professor at the academy of magic and sorcery who turned out not to be bad in the end (20 years later there is no room for ‘spoilers’) during the 8 films.

One of the curiosities about his time on the recording sets has to do with the fact that he knew the whole story of Severus before his co-stars. Rowling told him about the whole plot that involved his alter ego so that, from the first films, he could interpret it in a more faithful way to the one that would end up being revealed in the end. Once you know this, it is a authentic experience see all the films again looking at his magnificent performance.

Alan Rickman and Rima Horton in 2015. (Getty / Fewings)

He achieved success to become one of the most beloved actors in England, but his childhood was much plus humble. He was born into a working class family of four brothers who lost their father when they were still young. It may be that in these beginnings the explanation is found to its caring and charitable personality, as he was a sponsor of the ‘Saving Faces’ organizations and honorary president of the ‘Performer’s Aid Trust’, a fund dedicated to supporting low-income artists in their careers.

On the other hand, he met his great love Rhyme Horton with 19 years and they were together for 47 years before marrying in 2012 in an intimate ceremony where only they were and that ended in a walk across the Brooklyn Bridge and a casual meal. Although he acknowledged in an interview that he would have loved to be a father and have a family, he implied that They had no children because his wife didn’t want to.

Kate Winslet and Alan Rickman, at a 2014 premiere (AP / The Canadian Press)

Alan Rickman passed away at the age of 69 in London on January 14, 2016 after secretly suffering from pancreatic cancer. A news that greatly impacted public opinion and, of course, his friends, who remembered moments at his side that showed how loved he was throughout his life. A powerful message from Kate Winslet in a tribute to the actor, assures that he was extremely kind and that whenever he went out to eat with his friends he called or left his card before to invite everyone and that no one saw the bill.

Rickman’s legacy is surrounded by fond memories, friendship, and a splendid tour full of successes in the world of interpretation. Although it will be a piece that will always be missed in the reunions of the Harry Potter cast, it lives through its films, the lives it marked and its fans.