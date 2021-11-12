3 beauty tips from Nicole Kidman to show off porcelain skin

Nicole Kidman She is one of the most beautiful actresses in Hollywood and it is that 54 years the protagonist of ‘Moulin Rouge ‘ looks more spectacular than ever. In an interview with an international medium, Nicole Kidman revealed her 3 beauty tricks to show off porcelain skin.

Nicole Kidman’s Easiest Beauty Hack

One of Nicole Kidman’s beauty tips is apply cold water to your face, as it ensures that this restores firmness to the skin and makes you look Porcelain skin. The actress applies cold water to her skin every morning and continues with her skincare routine. The cold generates constriction of the blood vessels, causing the pores to contract and the skin to tighten – you can even apply ice-, so it is undoubtedly one of the ideal beauty tips for women over 30.

Vitamin C: Nicole Kidman’s Favorite Antioxidant

Nicole Kidman is a lover of antioxidants and one of the most famous is vitamin C, because this incredible vitamin has the ability to regenerate cells, eliminate wrinkles, exfoliate and hydrate the skin. You can get vitamin C naturally with various home remedies such as orange collagen mask.

Retinol: Nicole Kidman’s Favorite Anti-Aging Ingredient

Similarly, the retinol is one of Nicole Kidman’s favorite antioxidants, as it is the most popular active ingredient for eliminate wrinkles and fine lines. Retinol is Vitamin A, so there are hundreds of natural ingredients that you can use to obtain the same benefits: one of them is the egg white.

No doubt these beauty tips have worked perfectly for Nicole Kidman, as he is one of the most recognized and most beautiful celebrities in all of Hollywood. So if you try these beauty tips in your daily life we ​​are sure that you will wear a Porcelain skin enviable.