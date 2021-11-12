20 essential Irish traditional tunes – EzAnime.net

Quite simply, The Chieftains are the premier ambassadors of Irish music to the world. The band, formed in 1962 by Paddy Moloney to play traditional Irish tunes that celebrated the popular culture of their homeland, have released more than 40 albums, won six Grammy Awards and played private shows at the White House and Vatican City. The Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger praised his “mind-blowing” contribution to popular music history. President Joe Biden has described them as his favorite band.

The Chieftains have worked with rock and pop stars, opera singers, and classical and folk musicians from around the world. They also have a distinguished legacy of soundtrack work, including the songs that contributed to the Oscar-winning soundtrack of Stanley Kubrick’s 1975 film Barry Lyndon. “You could call the music we play the classical music of Ireland,” said Dubliner Moloney, who passed away in October 2021 at the age of 83. We offer a selection below, and it can only be that, given the depth of his incredible body of work – of the best tracks from The Chieftains.

Titans of traditional music

It is no exaggeration to say that The Chieftains reinvented traditional Irish music on an international scale, fulfilling Moloney’s vision of popularizing the jigs, reels, polkas and the magnificent slow melodic airs that he grew up enjoying as a young man. Moloney, who started out playing with a band called Ceoltóirí Chualann, was 24 when he assembled a group of musicians in Dublin in 1962, semi-professional musicians who would later become The Chieftains. The band’s name was inspired by their friend, the Irish poet John Montague, and his collection of 1964 short stories Death of a Chieftain.

That was the year The Chieftains released their first album on Garech Browne. Claddagh Records. They would go on to record dozens of records for the label, and some of the band’s best instrumental tracks were recorded there, including the upbeat “Boil The Breakfast Early” vibe from the 1979 album The Chieftains 9: Boil The Breakfast Early, the first of His albums featuring Matt Molloy’s flute.

The beautiful template “If I had Maggie in the woods” (from Chieftains 8), the romantic air “Tabhair dom do Lamh” (from Chieftains 5) and the polka “Sweeney’s Polka” (from Chieftains 2) are good examples of their interpretations. imaginative and innovative traditional songs. One of the best examples of this approach is the instrumental “Mná na hÉireann” (which translates to “Irish women”), which appeared on the 1973 album The Chieftains 4, the first of his albums to feature Derek Bell on the harp. It was this song that caught the attention of acclaimed director Stanley Kubrick.

Virtuous musicians from Ireland

Although Bell once joked that The Chieftains “look like a bunch of retired bankers,” their inconspicuous image has always belied a collection of highly talented musicians. Bell, whom the band gave the nickname “Ding Dong,” was a magician on a wide range of instruments, including the Celtic harp, oboe, piano, electric keyboard, English horn, and hammered dulcimer. Like Bell, violinist and founding member Martin Fay received a classical training. Seán Keane, who joined the band in 1968, was a violin champion throughout Ireland. Michael Tubridy excelled on concertina, tin whistle, and flute.

Moloney was not only a brilliant artist on the bellows instrument known as the uilleann flutes, but he also played other Gaelic instruments such as the bodhran, the tin whistle, and the button accordion. In 1969, his band took “The Foxhunt,” which was previously known as a flute tune, and created the definitive full-band version. The melody, arranged by Moloney, was a major milestone. At the time of 1973’s The Chieftains 4, Moloney was creating ambitious compositions like “The Battle of Aughrim.” While writing the song, Moloney visited the site of the 17th century battle in Galway, where nearly 7,000 people were killed. “The whole picture of the battle began to evolve in my mind like a vision… I could see the bloody battlefields and all the great patriots slain and then it all started coming together for me,” Moloney recalled in The Chieftains: The Authorized Biography. .

The Chieftains have always been consummate live performers, and some of their concert albums, including the 1976 Chieftains Live album, recorded at Boston’s Symphony Hall and Toronto’s Massey Hall, show the energy and skill they brought. to their shows. That album featured a particularly poignant instrumental version of “Carrickfergus.” That tour sealed his reputation in the United States and news of his talent continued to spread. “These guys are the real deal,” said New Orleans pianist Dr. John in 1995.

The Chieftains sense of adventure

The Chieftains have been noted for breaking down musical barriers throughout their careers, bringing Irish music to the farthest reaches of the world. They were the first western musicians to perform on the Great Wall of China; they were part of Roger Waters’ historic performance at The Wall in Berlin in 1990; they were the first ensemble to perform a concert on the Capitol in Washington DC In 2010, NASA astronaut Cady Coleman played Molloy’s prized flute in E-flat in space.

During that 1983 tour of China, The Chieftains included a 20-minute jam session with native musicians at each concert. His infectious appreciation for Chinese music is on display on the track “Full of Joy,” in which bodhran musician Kevin Conneff played the Chinese gong. In The Chieftains 5, Bell introduced the medieval tiompan to the sound of The Chieftains for the first time, in Moloney’s composition “Tiompan Reel.” That album, which was released in the United States by Island Records, also featured Breton music for the first time, with the haunting “Ceol Bhriotánach.”

Another example of his unique ability to play and arrange melodies that bring out the best in Irish and foreign music was Moloney’s poignant 11-minute tune, “Galacian Overture.” The track was the highlight of Santiago, a Grammy-winning album that is dedicated to traditional music from the Galicia region of Spain. Ry Cooder, who was a guest on the album, once joked, “I swear Paddy thinks all the music in the world originally came from Ireland.”

The Chieftains collaborations

Paul MCCARTNEY, Elvis costello, Willie nelson, Emmylou Harris, Joni Mitchell, Nanci Griffith, Jackson Browne, Art Garfunkel, Béla Fleck, Bonnie raitt, Virgin, Diana Krall, Marianne Faithfull, Tom Jones, Alison krauss, Sinead O’connor, John williams, James Galway and Luciano Pavarotti have one thing in common: they all seized the opportunity to record with The Chieftains.

One of The Chieftains’ best instrumental partnerships was with Ry Cooder, on a majestic version of “Dunmore Lassies,” a track from their hit album The Long Black Veil. The band was entirely instrumental until 1976’s The Chieftains 6: Bonaparte’s Retreat, when the beautiful title track “Bonaparte’s Retreat” featured 17-year-old singer Dolores Keane of the band De Dannan. His ability to provide backing for vocalists has since become a feature of some of his best work, including the 1988 album Irish Heartbeat, which includes 10 songs with Van Morrison. The entire album, which includes a poignant version of “I’ll Tell Me Ma,” is a triumph.

The Chieftains have also been noted for working with country and western musicians, including Patty Griffin, Lyle Lovett, John Prine, Chet Atkins, and Rosanne Cash. One of his best Nashville collaborations was with Ricky Skaggs on a rousing version of “Wabash Cannonball.” The opening of that song was adapted from his song “Morning Dew,” which appeared on Chieftains 4, the cover notes of which were written by Peter Sellers, the celebrated comedian and movie star.

Stars of the big screen

Whether it’s dance tunes to lift your spirits or songs to strike the heartstrings, The Chieftains have excelled at creating atmospheric music. It’s no wonder these Irish folk musicians have been in high demand for Hollywood soundtracks and TV shows. In addition to their work for Kubrick, they wrote and performed the music for the 1979 film Tristan and Isolde, starring Richard Burton. The beautiful tune “Tristan and Isolde,” on which Moloney mixed uilleann flutes with a symphony orchestra, is an impressive piece of music. Another highlight of the film is their version of “O’Sullivan’s March,” which originally appeared in 1977’s The Chieftains 7, and was re-recorded for 1995’s Rob Roy, starring Liam Neeson.

In 1982, Moloney was commissioned to compose the score for the western Canadian film The Gray Fox, about a famous stagecoach robber. Moloney’s sumptuous melodies worked brilliantly with shots of old trains moving through the mountains. The score, which included “The Main Theme from The Gray Fox,” a tune Moloney adapted from his composition “Sea Image,” won a Genie Award, the Canadian equivalent of an Academy Award.

The Chieftains’ music has also appeared in hit movies such as The Gangs of New York, Circle of Friends, Far and Away, and 1990’s Treasure Island, which featured the animated “Treasure Cave,” a song that is often performed live. They even made a foray into the world of cartoons, with tunes for The Tailor of Gloucester, a classic English children’s tale, narrated by Meryl Streep.

Whatever the setting, whatever the style of music, The Chieftains are simply unmatched. They will always be the most beloved Irish folk band in the world.

Do you think we missed one of the best Chieftains songs? Let us know in the comments below.