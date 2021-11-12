11 Latinas who are a couple of millionaires and members of royalty: they conquered his heart | Famous

Lauren Sanchez is a television presenter of Latino descent who captivated the heart of Jeff Bezos for a couple of years.
After divorcing their former partners, Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos made their relationship official in 2019 and have enjoyed life together ever since.
The renowned Mexican actress shares her life with French billionaire François-Henri Pinault, whom she married in 2009.
Her relationship with the French businessman has been criticized multiple times, but the Oscar nominee has silenced her haters with the great love, support and respect she shares with Pinault.
Did Salma Hayek get married because of her husband’s millionaire fortune?
Before getting married, Salma and François already shared the fruit of their love with their daughter Valentina, who was born in September 2007.
Salma is also the stepmother of the three children her husband Augustin, Mathilde and François had.
Salma Hayek has 3 “secret” children: one of them was born in the middle of a scandal
Venezuelan model and fashion designer Sharon Fonseca conquered the heart of Italian millionaire Gianluca Vacchi in 2018. Since then, the couple have enjoyed their love, which already has a beautiful fruit, their daughter Blu Jerusalema.
Gianluca Vacchi tries hard to pamper the two women in his life, Sharon and Blu, to whom he not only dedicates time and attention, but also lavish gifts.
This is what Sharon Fonseca and Gianluca Vacchi do to have a good relationship
In December 2000, the Mexican singer and actress and the successful businessman and music executive, Tommy Mottola, became husband at the iconic St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York.
Since then, Thalia and Tommy have established themselves as one of the most stable couples in show business.
Together they enjoy their two children, Sabrina Sakaë and Matthew Alejandro, as well as their love that already exceeds two decades – they celebrated 20 years of marriage on December 2, 2020-.
20 years after their wedding, Thalía gives Tommy Mottola the greatest proof of love
# 5 Máxima Zorreguieta Cerrut
The Argentine economist lived a story taken from a fairy tale with her marriage to the now King William Alexander of the Netherlands.
After her wedding to Guillermo, on February 2, 2002, Máxima was Princess of Orange. Subsequently, on April 30, 2013 she became Queen Consort of the Netherlands
On February 14, 1981, the Cuban María Teresa married Enrique de Luxembourg, son of the Grand Duke Juan de Luxembourg.
After almost 20 years of marriage, on October 7, 2000, the graduate in Political Science obtained the title of Grand Duchess of Luxembourg thanks to her husband becoming the Grand Duke of Luxembourg and head of state of Luxembourg.
# 7 Princess Tatiana of Greece and Denmark
On August 25, 2010, Venezuelan Tatiana Blatnik received the title of ‘Her Royal Highness, Princess Tatiana of Greece and Denmark’ thanks to her marriage to Nikolaos of Greece and Denmark, the third son of King Constantine II and Queen Anne Maria from Greece.
In addition to being a lawyer, designer and former model, Peruvian Alessandra De Osma is a member of the Hanoverian royal family thanks to her marriage to Prince Christian of Hanover in 2017.
The Brazilian model conquered the heart of the renowned and quarterback Tom Brady. The couple have been together since 2006: they celebrated their wedding in 2009 and are the parents of two children: Vivian and Benjamin. Gisele is also a stepmother to Jack, Brady’s first child in a previous relationship.
Gisele Bundchen stunning and very affectionate with her husband at the Met Gala
Brazilian model and Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey met in 2006 and have shared their life and love ever since. On June 9, 2012 they were married and are the parents of three children: Levi, Vida and Livingston.
Two years after crossing their paths in 2003, Argentine Luciana Bozán and actor Matt Damon got married.