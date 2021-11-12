10-year-old girl commits suicide after being bullied at her school

Isabella Izzy Tichenor CREDIT TICHENOR FAMILY.

A Utah family has expressed their distress after their 10-year-old daughter, who they believe was being bullied and bullied at school, tragically died by suicide over the weekend.

Isabella “Izzy” Tichenor’s family said they were heartbroken and shocked after discovering the girl had taken her own life on Saturday, NBC affiliate KSL-TV reported.

“What happened to him, he didn’t deserve it,” Jasmine Rhodes, Izzy’s aunt, told reporters at a news conference. “She deserved opportunities like any other child deserves opportunities. She deserved to see her siblings grow up… She just deserved so much more than what she got.”

Izzy’s mother, Brittany Tichenor-Cox, said Izzy, who was black and had autism, reported being “belittled and bullied” at Foxboro Elementary School in North Salt Lake prior to her death, CBS affiliate KUTV reported. He claimed that the school did nothing to solve the problem.

According to a GoFundMe page created on behalf of Izzy’s family, the 10-year-old was “an amazing, kind and beautiful girl” who “touched the hearts of everyone she came in contact with.”

“She was her mother’s best friend, the best older sister and a light in this world,” wrote Tamika Naea, the organizer of the page.

Izzy’s obituary also stated that she “loved to sing [y] dance “and” wanted to be a professional dancer in New York or a professional cheerleader when I grew up. “

Izzy’s grandmother, Pauletta Harris, echoed those sentiments, calling Izzy a “happy girl” who was full of “hope and dreams,” according to KSL-TV.

“Being a 10-year-old girl, I don’t know if Izzy understood self-love,” Harris told the outlet. “I only know from what I witnessed of her, being close to her, she was proud to be Isabella. I was happy with Isabella.”

Things got tough for Izzy this year after she told Tichenor-Cox that her classmates were making fun of her and that she didn’t think the teacher liked her because she didn’t interact with her in the same way that she did with other students. , KSL-TV reported.

Tichenor-Cox also recalled an instance where Izzy brought air freshener to school after the teacher told the class that they smelled bad, which she said led to Izzy becoming more tormented, according to the outlet.

“As any parent would, we report this abuse to their teachers, school administration, and district administration. “Tichenor-Cox told KUTV. “Nothing. Nothing was done to protect Izzy. The children’s behavior was not corrected, so this child’s torment continued day after day.”

Regardless, Tichenor-Cox said there was no indication that Izzy was considering suicide. “I didn’t know she thought that way. I was so involved with her at school,” Tichenor-Cox said, according to KUTV. “You don’t know what a child is going through mentally.”

The day Izzy died, her mother said nothing seemed out of the ordinary.

“Just before he passed away, we were talking about doing the report for his school. “Tichenor-Cox recalled to KSL-TV, noting that he then walked away, and just a few minutes later, two of her other children alerted her that Izzy had died after they found her body.

Although devastated, Izzy’s family has been talking about the tragedy in hopes of raising awareness of mental health, suicide, and bullying with children.

“We are going to be the voice of Izzy,” Harris told KUTV. “We are going to ring this bell as loud as we can because we are going to stop this bullying. That girl had a spark, that girl had hopes and dreams. “

Her mother added: “We need to make sure that whatever flaws our children have, that we make sure they understand it is not a flaw. That is what makes you who you are. That is what makes you special.”

