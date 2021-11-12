10 Unforgettable Stan Lee Movie Cameos

Stan Lee, the creator of comics, left his mark for the superheroes he created, but also for the cameos he made in Marvel films.

No matter what day you read this, the cameos he made Stan lee on the big and small screen they are amazing, right? And the thing is that his talent went beyond creating, writing and drawing comic book superheroes, it was also in making us have great moments when he appeared in a scene of his characters’ movies.

Stan Lee made hilarious cameos on the big screen

1. Iron Man (2008)

It was his first cameo in the first film of the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe, for its acronym in English), and for that reason it is very special. Here she goes out at a very elegant party with some blondes. So Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) greets him, but mistakes him for Hugh Hefner, the founder of Playboy magazine. He doesn’t say anything, but we loved seeing him become part of the movie.

2. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)

Here we see Stan lee as an astronaut meeting with some Watchers (beings who are in charge of studying what happens in the universe), while he tells them that he was a postman in Captain America: Civil War. But he also appears in a post-credits scene saying that he has more to tell, although the Watchers leave fed up with his stories, and he tells them that they are his way back to Earth.

3. Thor (2011)

In this film of the god of thunder, we see the famous cartoonist in a scene that is impossible not to laugh at. His character is that of a man who drives a truck and tries to lift Thor’s hammer with chains … but what happens is that the trunk of his vehicle flies off.

4. Ant-Man (2015)

Here, the good Stan lee makes her a waiter in a bar in a story that Luis (Michael Pena) is telling Scott Lang / Ant-Man (Paul rudd). Between the crazy, frenetic style of storytelling from Scott’s ex-cellmate and co-team and the appearance of the comic book genius, the scene is a lot of fun.

5. Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

In this movie of the Avengers, the comic book genius comes out drunk. Yes! And it is that there is a party between superheroes, and when Thor (Chris Hemsworth) is serving a very strong Argardian liquor tells him that it is not for mortals. What read, playing a veteran of World War II, tells him not to try to scare them away and to hit him. But then they take him out already drunk.

More memorable scenes of Stan Lee in Marvel movies

6. Spider-Man 3 (2007)

In the credits they put the “man in Times Square”. And it is that in a scene, Peter Parker / Spider-Man (Tobey Maguire) is right in that touristy area of ​​New York City. While you are reading the news that Spidey will receive the keys to the city for a good deed. Then it comes read and he says: “You know, I think one person can make a difference”, they look at each other, and he goes on his way.

7. X-men: Apocalypse (2016)

In this film, Stan lee He appears with his wife Joan, a cameo that for him was super special precisely because of that. Both are embracing in the entrance of their house, while they watch in amazement and fear the nuclear weapons launched by the villain Apocalypse rising in the sky.

8. Black Panther (2018)

read appears in a scene when T-Challa / Black Panther (Chadwick boseman) is in a casino, and he keeps the poker chips of the king of Wakanda. Yes! As you may recall, the royal member of that African nation is there with his team to catch Klaue. This, without knowing that the CIA and Everett Ross have the same plan.

9. Captain Marvel (2019)

This is one of the posthumous scenes of the Marvel comic book writer and artist, and we saw it four months after his passing (on November 12, 2018). When Captain Marvel / Carol Danvers (Brie larson) enters a subway car, he is reading a movie script Mallrats. Then she moves the leaves a little, they look at each other and smile.

10. Avengers: Endgame (2019)

This was a Stan Lee cameo that also came out posthumously, which left us with tears and a lump in our throats. His scene was as a driver in 1970, so he was digitally rejuvenated. As he passed the Camp Lehigh military base, he yelled from his car: “Hey man, make love and not war!”

Without a doubt, see the cameos of Stan lee in any Marvel movie it was one of the most anticipated things by fans. Everyone knew it would only be a brief scene, but it did not matter because the role he played was going to be greeted with applause, laughter or gestures of joy. What is your favorite appearance of the comic book genius in the cinema?