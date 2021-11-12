10 movies of the actor to watch on Netflix, Amazon and HBO Max – Publimetro Chile

This Friday, November 12, actor Ryan Gosling turns 41.

The Canadian interpreter became known in his childhood after in 1993 he was chosen to be part of the Disney Channel’s Mickey Mouse Club, where names like Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera were also part of the cast.

After participating later in various series, the best known being his leading role in The Young Hercules, he made his leap to the cinema in films such as Remember the Titans and The Believer. While his rise to fame occurred in 2004 in the film Diary of a passion.

From that moment Gosling became one of the most prominent young actors in Hollywood, participating in various films and surprising with various records: from comedies such as Crazy, Stupid, Love and Lars and the real girl; to dramas like Drive and La La Land.

Soon he will be in Barbie with Margot Robbie, where he will be Ken. He will also be part of the horror film Wolfman and in the action film The Gray Man with Chris Evans and Ana de Armas.

On his birthday, we leave you 10 Ryan Gosling movies that you can watch on Netflix, Amazon and HBO Max.

Ten Ryan Gosling Movies

Two Dangerous Guys (HBO Max)

1970. A private detective and a Los Angeles thug must team up to solve the case of a missing girl. With Ryan Gosling and Russell Crowe.

Diary of a Passion (HBO Max)

In this story of the reunion of a lost love, two ordinary people are made extraordinary by the strength, power and beauty of true love.

Only God Forgives (HBO Max)

Julian, a Bangkok drug lord, is goaded by his mother to exact revenge for the recent death of his impulsive brother

Drive (Amazon)

During the day, Driver (Ryan Gosling) works in a workshop and is a stunt driver for movies, but on some nights he works sporadically as a chauffeur for criminals.

The big bet (Amazon)

Based on the true story of four outsiders who saw what the big banks, the media and the government did not see: the global collapse of the economy. An investment takes them to the dark side of banks, where everything and everyone is a question mark. With Christian Bale, Ryan Gosling, Steve Carell and Brad Pitt.

Sad Valentine (Amazon – Netflix)

Dean and Cindy are a young married couple who have been together for seven years and have a daughter together. Eventually, Cindy loses interest in her husband. And he, Dean, in a desperate attempt to regain passion in their relationship, proposes to spend a night at a themed hotel.

Perfect Crime (Amazon)

Willy Beachum (Ryan Gosling) is an ambitious young prosecutor whose career is beginning to take off. On the other hand, Ted Crawford (Anthony Hopkins) is a middle-aged engineer just finishing.

Blade Runner 2049 (Netflix)

The contents of a tomb attract the interest of a powerful tycoon. The person in charge of the mission is Officer K, who goes in search of a lost legend.

Lost River (HBO Max)

Ryan Gosling makes his directorial debut presenting the dark story of a family living in a virtually forgotten city.

The Place Where It All Ends (HBO Max)

Lux is a stunt biker who decides to rob banks in order to support his newborn son with his ex-girlfriend. With Ryan Gosling, Bradley Cooper and Eva Mendes.