10 MCU Movies That Can Be Fully Enjoyed As Standalone Movies

The MCU may be known as a great collective universe, yet there is no question that various MCU movies are amazing on their own. While it’s great that there is a shared universe of Marvel movies, many of the best MCU movies can be enjoyed without seeing previous movies or knowing what’s going on in other MCU franchises. It seems like no matter which MCU movie is being watched, they all have great stories, strong performances, and incredible soundtracks.

While many of the best MCU movies focused on teams like The Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy, there are just as many hit movies based on individual characters. What makes it so special is that some MCU movies can be America-based spy thrillers, explosive action movies in space, or even movies about wizards in other dimensions. Regardless of location, there have been over 25 feature films in the MCU and these are the best independent films yet.

10 The Incredible Hulk May Be The MCU’s Black Sheep But He’s Terribly Underrated

Although it’s definitely not the best MCU movie to date, The incredible Hulk it had a lot of action and some incredible performances from Edward Norton and William Hurt. Norton does a good job as Bruce Banner aka Hulk and Hurt excels in bringing Thunderbolt Ross to life, a role he continues to play in the MCU to this day. Although it may not top the list of some MCU fans, The incredible Hulk It is criminally underrated and deserves to be seen multiple times.

9 politics and post-traumatic stress on Christmas made Iron Man 3 one of the MCU’s most unique movies

iron Man 3 It was the first MCU movie to be released after the mega-hit of The Avengers, which is why it often feels ignored compared to other MCU entries. After saving New York with The Avengers, Tony begins to experience post-traumatic stress disorder and is forced to fight demons of the past and present. iron Man 3 It also takes place at Christmas, making it the MCU’s first Christmas movie and adding a fun vibe to an already action-packed movie.

8 Captain Marvel may have failed at some things but the overall story was original

There is no doubt that Captain Marvel he took a chance and missed the point, but it’s actually a really good story in its own right. Brie Larson did a good job as the title hero, as did Samuel L. Jackson as a younger Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as the shape-shifting Skrull, Talos.

The 90s setting spawned a lot of nostalgic moments for fans who grew up in that decade, as well as being a prequel to other MCU movies it added a ton of fun Easter eggs and nods to previous Marvel installments.

7 The black widow came out at the wrong time but gave her own story to the beloved hero

One of the most recent MCU films to be released, Widow Black it was delayed multiple times due to Covid-19 and while there were some questionable decisions, it remained a well-received film by Natasha Romanoff fans. Although, Widow Black it would have made a lot more sense if it had been released in 2016 after Captain America: Civil War, as the story picks up right after the events of that movie. Regardless, Scarlett Johansson managed to be the main heroine for once and the MCU met David Harbor’s hysterical Red Guardian and Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova.

6 Doctor Strange dealt with pain and darkness in a cosmically creative way

Benedict Cumberbatch is one of today’s most talented actors and, in 2014, he was the fan’s dream choice to play Doctor Stephen Strange. Luckily, that dream casting came true, and Cumberbatch brought Sorcerer Supreme to the big screen in 2016, in one of the MCU’s most unique and jaw-dropping films.

5 the first Iron Man was so good it spawned the entire MCU

The first piece of the MCU puzzle came true in 2008, when Hombre de Hierro hit theaters to raucous reviews. Robert Downey Jr. was thought to have been a studio gamble. However, he proved everyone wrong when he stepped into the shoes of Tony Stark and his alter ego, Iron Man.

The direction of Jon Favreau and the performance of Downey Jr. left audiences speechless, becoming a financial and critical success that would lead to the MCU that everyone knows and loves.

4 Captain America: Civil War was an action thriller that featured many of the best characters from the MCU

Captain America: Civil War is one of the best films of the MCU, thanks to its battle between two of the most beloved characters of the MCU. Iron Man and Captain America disagree with the Sokovia Accords, prompting both men to draft their own team and fight for what they believe in. This is an action thriller that features one of the best twists in the history of the MCU and one of the best fighting sequences to appear on the big screen.

3 Black Panther was a family story about love, loss, and life lessons that transcends race

Black panther It became more than just another superhero film when it was nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars, cemented its legacy in film history, and was a triumph in every aspect of cinematic legacy. The late Chadwick Boseman starred as T’Challa, the new king of Wakanda, and The Black Panther, a hero who debuted two years earlier in Captain America: Civil war. The acting was exquisite and the battle scenes were impressive, especially the challenge fight between T’Challa and Kilmonger.

2 Captain America: The Winter Soldier is one of the best action and spy movies of recent times

Talks about the best MCU movie in general are always up for debate, however, Captain America: The Winter Soldier He always seems to be in the conversation and has definitely earned it. Although Chris Evans has already starred in Captain America the First Avenger and The Avengers, his performance in El Soldier Winter was on another level. The cast was packed with talent and the story had a perfect mix of action and suspense, as well as a bit of well-placed humor.

1 Thor: Ragnarok mixed humor and action to tell the most interesting story of the God of Thunder in the MCU

Chris Hemsworth played Thor in Thor (2011) and The Avengers(2012), but the second outing of the God of Thunder in Thor: The dark world It is often considered one of the worst in the MCU. However, thanks to the vision of director Taika Waiti and a star-studded cast that includes Hemsworth, Thor: Ragnarok It is considered one of the best and funniest MCU movies that have been released. Thor: Ragnarok It nailed it in every way, be it the comedy between Hulk and Thor or the most poignant moments between Thor and Odin. In a story packed with a slew of new characters interacting with MCU mainstays like Loki and Hulk, Thor’s third solo outing remains one of the MCU’s most interesting films to date.