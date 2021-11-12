10 actors who are unrealistically close to the age of actors who play their parents

It’s common in Hollywood to hire twenty-somethings, and sometimes even thirty-somethings, to play high school students. It’s hard for true high school students to relate to characters who seem so much older. One such example is Alan Ruck in the role of Cameron Frye in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. Ruck was 30 at the time of playing a high school senior.

When an actor plays a child character who is unrealistic in age, there can be a fairly small age difference between him and the actors chosen to play his parents. Some actors have even commented on the topic and studied how to look older on screen.

10 Maybe Regina George has a cool mom?

Rachel McAdams played one of Hollywood’s most notable bad girls, Regina George. McAdams was 26 at the time of filming this 2004 film alongside his 20-year-old co-stars Amanda Seyfried and Lindsay Lohan.

Amy Poehler played the 33-year-old high school student’s mother. This represents an age difference of just 7 years between the two. Maybe Regina George’s mom is really a cool mom?

9 Cher’s cameo in Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again

In the aftermath of Mamma Mine, viewers met Donna Sheridan’s mother, Ruby Sheridan. Ruby was played by song superstar Cher. Streep (Donna Sheridan) was 69 at the time of filming, and Cher was 72. Cher even commented on the small age difference in the Graham Norton show.

“I’m four years older than her, when they asked me, I said, it’s absolutely fine, it’s great,” Cher told Norton. Streep is known in the film industry for not making movie sequels, save for her brief cameo in Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again.

8 Forrest Gump: Before they were love interests, now they are mother and son

Tom Hanks played the role of Forrest Gump in the 1994 hit movie Forrest Gump, alongside Gump’s mother, who was played by Sally Field. Field played Mrs. Gump from the time Forrest was a child to when he became an adult. Hanks was 37 at the time of filming, and Field was 10 years his senior at 47.

The production team worked to make Field appear older with makeup, as Forrest ages throughout the film. The couple even played love interests a couple of years earlier in the movie. Punchline.

7 The son is older than the father in The Hobbit

Orlando Bloom and Lee Pace played Legolas and Thranduil’s father-son elf duo in The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug. Pace played the king of the elves named Thranduil and Bloom played his son, Prince Legolas. However, what will surprise fans is that Bloom is two years older than Pace despite playing her son.

Bloom was 36 years old at the time of filming and Pace 34. The age difference does not seem to be that great, since they are elves.

6 The father-son duo in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Harrison Ford reprized his role as Indiana Jones in the hit 1989 film Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade. Sean Connery made an appearance as Henry Jones, Indiana’s father. Connery and Ford only had a 12-year age difference between them. Ford was 46 and Connery 58 at the time of filming.

It is not the first time that an age difference has appeared in the franchise. Ford was 10 years older than his love interest, Marion Ravenwood, played by Karen Allen in In search of the lost ark.

5 Bryce Dallas Howard was inspired by his mother in Rocketman

Bryce Dallas Howard took on the role of Sheila Eileen, Elton John’s mother, in the 2019 musical film focused on the singer’s life. Taron Egerton, who played Elton John, was 28 at the time of filming, and Howard was just nine years older than him despite playing his mother.

Howard played John’s mother from his 20s to 70s. The film’s production team used prosthetics to make Howard look older. She was even inspired by her own mother to help her portray Elton’s mother.

4 Boyz N The Hood: Both parents are not much older than the son

Cuba Gooding Jr. played Tre Styles in the 1991 crime film Boyz n the Hood. Both of Tre’s parents were played by actors not much older than Cuba. Laurence Fishburne took on the role of Furious Styles, Tre’s father. Fishburne was only 29 at the time of filming and Gooding was only six years younger, at 23.

Tre’s mother was played by Angela Bassett. Bassett is only 10 years older than Gooding. After playing her mother in Boyz N The Hood, Bassett plays Gooding’s sister in American Horror Story.

3 Alexander has one of the most shocking age differences

Angelina Jolie and Colin Farrell win the award for the most ridiculous age difference. They play mother and son in Alexander, a historical drama film released in 2004. The film focuses on the life of the ancient Macedonian king Alexander the Great. Jolie was only 29 years old when she played Olympia, Alexander’s mother. Farrell was only a year younger than her, at 28 years old.

Despite the shocking age difference, the film did quite well with a star-studded cast that included Jolie, Farrell, Rosario Dawson, Anthony Hopkins, Jared Leto, and Val Kilmer.

2 Sean Bean and John Noble In The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

Sean Bean reprises his role as Boromir in the latest installment ofThe lord of the Rings. Boromir’s father, Denethor, played by John Noble, is only 11 years older than his son. Bean was 44 at the time of filming and Noble 55.

Age difference does not appear to be a problem for this hit 2003 film. It is the second time that a father and son duo have had a shocking age difference for the franchise. The Lord of the rings .

1 Will Ferrell and Mary Steenburgen in Step Brothers

Will Ferrell played 40-year-old Brennan Huff in the 2008 comedy film Step brothers with John C. Reilly. Mary Steenburgen played Ferrell’s mother in the film despite being only 14 years older than him. Ferrell was 41 at the time of filming and Mary Steenburgen was 55.

This is one of the more credible age differences on this list, but it’s still there. In 2003, Steenburgen previously played Ferrell’s stepmother in one of the most iconic Christmas movies, Elf.