Zendaya and Anya Taylor-Joy triumph at the CFDA Awards

The Council of Fashion Designers of America celebrated this Wednesday the presentation of the CFDA 2021 awards, the most important awards in the industry. The actress Emily Blunt has been in charge of conducting the event in the Pool Room in New York that has crowned Zendaya as the Fashion Icon, the youngest to receive it.

Many well-known faces have not missed the ones known as ‘Fashion Oscars’ who have also recognized Anya Taylor-Joy as Face of the Year, and Demna Gvasalia, Balenciaga’s creative director, as international female designer. These have been the most impressive looks of the red carpet:

Zendaya at the CFDA Awards held in New York GTRES

Zendaya proved that she was deserving of the title of icon with a spectacular red two-piece by Vera Wang. The actress conquered with a ‘bandeau’ top and a long satin skirt with a ruffle at the hips that added volume to her silhouette. She completed the look with Bvlgari jewels and her long hair full of braids.

Anya Taylor-Joy caused a sensation with a purple Oscar de la Renta outfit confirming the return of the peplum. The protagonist of ‘Gambit de dama’ impacted with a jacket with volume and wide belt and a straight miniskirt to match. A style that ended with some salons of the same tone and a leopard print headdress with a net veil and gloves of the same ‘print’.

Anya Taylor Joy at the CFDA Awards held in New York GTRES

Emily Blunt opted for a colorful orange Christopher John Rogers suit. The host of the gala was very pretty in a blazer that she wore with nothing underneath and high-waisted pants. She completed the look with matching salons and Bvlgari jewelry.

Emily Blunt at the CFDA Awards held in New York GTRES

Karlie Kloss chose a discreet black ‘midi’ dress from Khaite. The model wore a gathered long sleeve design and draped details on the chest and skirt that were accompanied by a belt to highlight her silhouette.

Karlie Kloss at the CFDA Awards held in New York GTRES

Cara Delevigne followed Emily Blunt’s style trick with a velvet blazer that she wore with a velvet miniskirt. A risky and suggestive style that the model wore with lace-up ankle boots and a wet-look hairstyle.

Cara Delevingne at the CFDA Awards held in New York GTRES

Paloma Elsesser appeared on the red carpet with one of the most striking outfits of the night signed by Peter Do. The British model played overlay fashion with a slit jumper and asymmetrical culottes.

Paloma Elsesser at the CFDA Awards held in New York Evan agostini

Ashley Olsen once again resorted to a sober styling from her signature The Row. The designer stayed true to her style with a long dress and a maxi coat.

Ashley Olsen at the CFDA Awards held in New York Evan agostini

Emily Ratajkowski did not leave indifferent with her casual choice with the suggestive touch that characterizes her style so much. The model wore a set from the Miu Miu spring-summer 2022 collection consisting of a ‘cropped’ shirt and sweater and a long plaid skirt.

Emily Ratajkowski at the CFDA Awards held in New York GTRES

Dove Cameron surrendered to the duo of black and white with a design by Wes Gordon, creative director of Carolina Herrera. The actress and singer dazzled with a dress with a corseted body that stood out for its bow at the neckline and ruffled skirt.

Dove Cameron at the CFDA Awards held in New York Evan agostini

Drew Barrymore put the colorful touch to the evening with a voluminous yellow tulle dress from Christian Siriano. A creation full of ruffles that the actress defended with a sophisticated hairstyle: a ballerina bun.