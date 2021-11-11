YouTube will hide the “dislike” counter on all videos

Screenshot : Youtube

YouTube’s “like” and “dislike” counters have been a fixture at the bottom of videos since their inception, but now, to combat bullying and so-called ” dislikes ”, YouTube will begin to hide“ dislikes ”counts.

In a official YouTube blog post, the company says that an experiment hiding “dislike” numbers on certain videos revealed that hiding them reduced the frequency of disliked attacks (when users bombard a disliked video in a harassment campaign) and could prevent videos from being displayed. Specific targets become a target, particularly in newer or smaller channels where dislike attacks occur at a higher rate.

But the “dislike” button is not going to go away completely. After the change, which will begin to “roll out” from today, the dislike counts will be private and will only be visible to the video creator in the YouTube dashboard under the interactions tab.

In a short video explaining YouTube’s decision, Matt Koval, who leads the relationship between the company and YouTubers, said that while likes and dislikes were seen as a simple way for viewers to mark whether a video was good or no, some users have recently turned the dislike counter into a game of sorts, often trying to increase the amount of “dislikes”, sometimes even as part of a coordinated attack, simply because a user may not like the creator of the video.

Research by YouTube found that the amount of “no I like ”of the videos does not have a remarkable impact on the audience. In essence, the amount of “no I like it ”does not serve as a tool to judge the quality of a video .

And although the “I don’t like” are still visible to the creator of a video , Koval says that hide the specific figure in the YouTube panel does less likely than “dislike” counts cause stress or anxiety to the creator.

Koval joked that some might wonder if this change was made in part to hide the ridiculous from YouTube Rewind from 2018, which with 19 million “ I do not like it” still the video with more dislikes in YouTube history, but added that the change actually only aims to protect content creators from Youtube.