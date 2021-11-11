your payments are filtered in the App Store

In Meta they wanted to learn the lesson of Twitch or OnlyFans: looks like Instagram will finally adopt a subscription model if we rely on what the App Store itself has accidentally leaked on the page of the well-known application.

Various prices suggest various subscription levels

In the filtration we can see different types of payments that go from 0.99 and 1.99 euros to 4.99 euros, labeled “medals” and “subscriptions”. Therefore, the social network would charge those subscriptions through the App Store itself, accepting Apple’s rates:

As I write these lines you can still see those payments integrated in the Instagram page of the App Store, the following capture I have been able to do from my iPhone:





This does not mean that there will be no free content on Instagram: whoever does not pay will still be able to open the application. But if you subscribe to one of the accounts, you will stop seeing ads on it and / or you will be able to access content that free users will not be able to see. Images, videos and stories Exclusives can give a lot of play for creators who have their largest number of followers there.

The clue is very obvious, though we still don’t know when these subscriptions will be announced. Instagram is one of the most used applications and social networks at the moment, so it will be an important change that Meta will follow a lot.

Image | Alexander Shatov