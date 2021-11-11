Yon de Luisa does not rule out that El Tri leaves the Azteca Stadium

The possibility that the Mexican team plays in venues other than the Azteca Stadium, it is still latent, as it is the desire of the Mexican Soccer Federation that he Tricolor can be seen in other cities of the Mexican territory, as explained by Yon de Luisa, president of the FMF, who said that, before the punishment of the FIFAFrom playing two games behind closed doors, moving from the stadium to the national team will have to wait until the final decision.

Even the boss of the FMF He pointed out that for the body he presides, sports will always be a priority and not entertainment, and therefore they will wait until they can make the decision that best suits the Tricolor.

“Within our original plan was the possibility of bringing the Mexican National Team to other venues, right now we have to wait to see the final solution of FIFA or the TAS to know how we are going to operate. We have to give priority to the sports theme and then to the show theme.

“We want to bring the selection closer to other hobbies, we thought we would take out the national team in March, but without knowing whether or not we will have people in the stadiums we will wait to know the sanctions,” he stressed.

