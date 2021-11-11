Yankees would be looking for a CF (report)

MLB.com’s Jon Paul Morosi has heard that Pirates center patrolman Bryan Reynolds is generating a lot of interest in the exchange market, with the Yankees and Mariners as possible destinations. However, Pittsburgh is in no rush to trade a player who still has four years under the club’s contractual control.
Not surprisingly, Reynolds is a popular choice on the exchange market, considering the 26-year-old outfielder is coming off hitting .302 with 24 homers and a .912 OPS in 2021, alongside a solid center field defense.
The biggest news here is that the Yankees are exploring options for the center field, something that general manager Brian Cashman mentioned as a possibility when he spoke to the press earlier this week at the General Managers Meeting.
Aaron Hicks’ seven-year, $ 70 million contract runs through 2025. However, the outfielder is 32 years old and coming off a season in which he posted a .627 OPS in 32 games before undergoing surgery at the left wrist that ended his season. With veteran Brett Gardner (now a free agent) defending the position for much of the year, the Yankees’ center fielders combined for a .680 OPS in 2021, the 20th worst in the majors.
Dominican Starling Marte and Chris Taylor are among the most striking central patrols on the free market, while Byron Buxton and Dominican Ketel Marte and Ramón Laureano could be available via exchange.
.