Yankees would be looking for a CF (report)

Aaron Hicks’ seven-year, $ 70 million contract runs through 2025. However, the outfielder is 32 years old and coming off a season in which he posted a .627 OPS in 32 games before undergoing surgery at the left wrist that ended his season. With veteran Brett Gardner (now a free agent) defending the position for much of the year, the Yankees’ center fielders combined for a .680 OPS in 2021, the 20th worst in the majors.