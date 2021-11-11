Yankees sign Joely Rodríguez contract

CARLSBAD, Calif. – Dominican left-hander Joely Rodriguez and the Yankees agreed to a one-year, $ 2 million deal on Wednesday.
Just three days earlier, the team declined to exercise a $ 3 million option and settled on a $ 500,000 rescission.
In addition to his salary, Rodriguez can get $ 250,000 in appearance bonuses: 50,000 for every 30, 40, 50, 60 and 70.
Rodriguez, 29, was acquired in a trade with Texas on May 29 along with outfielder Joey Gallo in exchange for minor league pitcher Glenn Otto and infielders Ezequiel Duran, Trevor Hauver and Josh Smith.
Used frequently against the best left-handed hitters on the opposing team, Rodriguez finished 1-0 with a 2.48 ERA in 21 appearances for the Yankees.
He finished the season 2-3, one save and 4.66 earned runs in 52 relief appearances, limiting lefties to a .203 batting percentage (12 of 59).
Rodriguez is 3-5 with a save and a 4.62 ERA in four seasons with Philadelphia (2016-17), Texas (2020-21) and the Yankees. He was active in Japan with the Central League’s Chunichi Dragons in 2018-19, going 3-7 and 1.85 earned runs in 90 relief appearances.
