Yahir’s son presents his boyfriend Axel live and reveals OnlyFans account | News from Mexico

MEXICO CITY.-Tristán, son of the Mexican singer Yahir, revealed the face of her boyfriend and detailed that his name is Axel and that his dad knows him.

In an interview for the program Gossip No Like, the boy commented that they have known each other for just over a month and that they have already made a video for adults which is on the platform OnlyFans, and they are going for more videos soon.

“It’s Axel, he’s an Argentine singer,” said Tristán.

Axel affirmed that he is taking care of Yahir’s son and supporting him “in this difficult stage that he is living through.”

“I am with open arms and with everything that can help him so that he can get ahead and stop using drugs,” he said.

Tristán and Axel in Gossip No Like.



When asked by Elisa Beristain if he consumes substances, Axel indicated that he does not drink, but does smoke marijuana sometimes for “accompany Tristan on the trip“.

“I don’t drink alcohol, not a drop … suddenly marijuana with Tristan so as not to leave him alone, but in a recreational way not in a destructive way,” he explained.

It may interest you: “I’m bisexual and I’ve already made a porn video”: Yahir’s son confessed that he wants to be a porn star

For his part, Tristán was blunt when he said that he was not thinking about giving up alcohol and marijuana.

“I want to clarify something, I am not willing to stop taking or using marijuana,” he said.

Axel meets Yahir

The young Argentine revealed that he knows the former academic, since he was in the program The voice.

“Yahir knows me, I was in La Voz when he was a coach. I have always admired him from The Academy, in fact I have known him from television since I watched The Academy and I always dreamed of being his friend, and now that this happened and this is so beautiful, because I am very happy “.

The young Argentine revealed that he knows Yahir.



They reveal how much of OnlyFans where they can find adult video

Tristán explained that the adult video between him and Axel is already done and they uploaded it to OnlyFans.

“The video is already done, you can find it in the OnlyFans. For now it will be between us and unitary content of just one”.

Tristan revealed that the OnlyFans is: Tristanofierros and xxxpop.







