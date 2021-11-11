Xavi will have 11 million dollars to reinforce Barcelona in January

BARCELONA – Xavi Hernández will have less than 11.4 million dollars available to reinforce the Barcelona squad during the next winter market, according to different sources explained to ESPN.

The CEO of the club, Ferran Reverter, revealed a few weeks ago that the Catalan club would have 23 million dollars to improve the team in January but several sources consulted by ESPN explain that that amount has been reduced to less than half after the change of Xavi Hernández by Ronald Koeman and the renovations by Pedri and Ansu Fati.

The termination of Koeman’s contract is still being negotiated, but could amount to $ 13.7 million while the clause to release Xavi from his contract with Al Sadd was set at $ 5.7 million.

President Joan Laporta has not wanted to give details of the breakdown of that operation but in one way or another the sources acknowledge to ESPN that of the 23 million they had to sign, not even half remain.

However, that amount could increase if the Catalan club manages to release some of the players who do not count for Xavi.

Xavi addresses his players during Barcelona practice FC Barcelona

Barça has bet on Xavi to lead the team’s long-term project and has also secured the long-term future of two footballers who they consider key to the future of the entity, such as Ansu and Pedri.

Both have seen their salaries increased as a reward for their good performance and their termination clauses have been set at one billion euros to demonstrate the confidence that is placed in their talent.

Xavi, 41, officially introduced himself as a Barça manager on Monday and did his first training session on Tuesday. In addition, he is taking advantage of the national team break to identify some aspects of the sporting field that he wants to improve.

In this sense, the sources explain to ESPN that the new coach’s priority is to sign an attacker who, preferably, can play on the wing.

Thus, Xavi already said on the day of his presentation that he considered “a priority” the renewal of an Ousmane Dembélé that ends on June 30, 2022.

The same sources tell ESPN that the economic restrictions will force Barça to forget about “first options” and look for low-cost signings or transfers with a purchase option.

In addition, Barça will not be able to offer large salaries either. Their spending limit for the LaLiga season was set at 97 million euros in September, but they could gain margin if during the January market they can release salary mass through the sale or transfer of players who do not interest.

In the last hours one of the footballers who has been related to Barcelona is Dani Alves but different sources rule out ESPN that possibility.

On the other hand, Ramon Planes, until now the entity’s technical secretary, has communicated to the club his desire to leave the institution due to the arrival of a new coach and his desire not to “interfere” with their plans.

Planes played a key role in the signings of Pedri and Ronald Araújo, in addition to recommending Ronald Koeman to bet on the young Gavi, Nico, Abde and the injured Alarcón.