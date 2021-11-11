woman is sexually assaulted by man in Central Park – Telemundo New York (47)

NEW YORK – A woman in her 20s jogging near Central Park’s iconic Wollman Rink skating rink was ambushed by an all-black sex attacker who grabbed her from behind and strangled her until she lost consciousness. police confirmed Thursday.

Few details were immediately available about the attack, which police say occurred in the park at 62nd Street and Fifth Avenue around 7:30 a.m. It was said to have taken place in the vicinity of Wollman Rink, in the southeast corner of Central park.

Wollman Rink, in the southeast corner of Central Park, first opened in 1950. It’s about a three-minute walk from the zoo also located in the park.

John Miller, the New York Police Deputy Commissioner for Intelligence and Counterterrorism, later told reporters that the victim ran off the road after she said she had been attacked and detained other people in the park, and who then they called for the park police.

The man dressed in black had left and the woman was taken to a hospital in stable condition, authorities said. No arrests have been made.

Authorities are investigating whether a man who was detained in a separate incident – some sort of assault along the FDR Drive and 103rd Street pedestrian bridge – could be related to the Central Park runner case, Miller said.

Police did not immediately provide details about that attack. More information is expected later on Thursday.

Anyone with information about the case should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (English), or for Spanish at 1-888-57-PISTA.