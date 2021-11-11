Will Smith, Robbie Williams, Beyoncé, Cher and U2: Five ‘Classic’ Moments at the LOS40 Music Awards | LOS40 Classic

Since its birth in 2006, by LOS40 Music Awards we have seen the greatest parade. Planetary stars that have left us unforgettable, unique moments. The Spanish speech of Will Smith or his rap with Tony aguilar to the choirs, the impressive performance of Beyoncé, Robbie williams singing the jingle from LOS40, Cher confessing that the Prize 40 was the first he received outside of America or the exciting night of U2 and Penelope Cruz. We do a chronological review of five of the most special moments in the history of Awards 40.

Will Smith: “Espaaaaa!”

The expectation was highest among the 18,000 people who packed the old Palacio de los Deportes in Madrid. That December 14, 2007, the 2nd edition of the 40 Awards was held and the cast of stars that would pass through the stage, either to collect an award or to act, was impressive: Hombres G, Juanes, Nelly Furtado, Laziness, Maná, Tokio Hotel, La 5ª Estación… But without a doubt, the great surprise of the gala came when Nuria Roca she announced: “She’s here, she’s incredible, it’s my turn, I’m very nervous, but here she is at the 2007 Main Awards …Will Smith! “.

To a deafening shout, the former prince of Bel Air addressed the audience: “Spainaa !. I am very very very happy to be here in Madrid. Thanks thanks. It is a great honor, it is a great honor for me. “. The actor and rapper received a special award, which was not even announced, for his career and for having helped introduce rhythms such as the R&B, hip hop, rap.

And the thing did not stop there because an improvised rap was marked with Tony aguilar (master of ceremony) to the choirs. Smith had arrived at the compound accompanied by an entourage of 22 cars. He presented his latest film I’m legend.

Beyoncé: “Hello everyone”

Only one year later, on December 12, 2008, there was a historic moment. A last minute surprise: Tony Aguilar and Frank Blanco took the stage of the current WiZink Center: “I’m going to invite you to close your eyes and feel this wonderful ballad called If I were a boy“. Everyone knew that the ‘moment Beyoncé‘.





Beyoncé at the Top 40 Awards, at the Palacio de los Deportes on December 12, 2008. / Carlos Alvarez / Getty Images

It was an exclusive performance for LOS40, who broadcast the gala live. We reproduce those seconds in which Frank announced “to a star who comes to act selflessly from the United States (Say it now, say it now, I can’t take it anymore! added Tony Aguilar) Shall we present it now? BEYONCE is here !!!. Everything is hands up to receive Beyoncé in this scenario of Top 40 Awards. There we have it, spectacular“.

The diva greeted the public with a “Hello everyone” (Hello everyone) “before starting to sing If I were a boy, first single from his third album I am … Sasha Fierce. When he finished, the clamor of the public was thunderous as he asked “Another, another!”. But there was no more. Knowles He said goodbye with a “Thank you, thank you very much. I love you.”

Robbie Williams: “I want to feel you, I want to hear you, I want to touch you, I want you to feel me”

On December 11, 2009, on the same stage as the previous galas, we were able to enjoy another of the moments of LOS40 Music Awards. The performance of Robbie williams became one of the most remembered in the history of the awards. As usual, LOS40 broadcast live the arrival of the artists at the Palacio de los Deportes.

When Williams appeared, surrounded by bodyguards, the then DJ Ramón RedondoHe called him to interview him on the blue carpet: “I think we are going to have star fruit,” he said. “Robbie, Robbie, Robbie !, for the radio.” But there was no luck: “Nothing, what do you think of the rudeness that the gorillas have done to me? They told me no, they told me oranges.”





Robbie Williams at the Top 40 Awards in 2009. / Carlos Alvarez / Getty Images

The English musician was the first to act. Maybe that’s why he was in a hurry to get in and couldn’t attend LOS40. He opened his show with Bodysuits and You know me (songs from his eighth album Reality killed the video star). He then displayed his good humor: “40, 40, uhuhuhu … I want to feel you, I want to listen to you, I want to touch you, I want you to feel me“. And after interpreting his megahit Feel, thanked and went with the music elsewhere.

Robbie repeated and in the 11th edition of the awards in 2016, coinciding with the commemoration of LOS40 50th anniversary, became the absolute protagonist of the event. In the final fireworks. Dani Martin and Paula Echevarría They gave him a ‘Golden Music Award – 50th Anniversary’ and then he gave a brilliant performance that served to close the gala in style.





Robbie Williams in 2016. / Miquel Benitez / WireImage

Cher: “It is the first award I receive outside of America”

In the 5th edition of the 40 Awards, held on December 10, 2010, there was also a confluence of stars. In addition to Minogue Kylie (what I sing Get outta my way, In my arms and All the lovers), the veteran Cher traveled especially to Madrid to receive an Honorary Award for her 40-year career. Ricky Martin, the person in charge of delivering it, presented it like this: “Someone who for many years has marked world music … she has constantly reinvented herself, and constantly drives us crazy with her vision and with her taste. Ladies and gentlemen, I want us to give loud applause to the one and only… Cher. “





Cher at the Palacio de los Deportes during the Los 40 Awards, in 2010. / Getty images

It was not just another award for the diva, it had a very special meaning: “Hello Spain good evening. This is the first award I have received outside of America. So I’m really excited to be here. I have many memories of Spain“. The time had come for the American to collect her award, but there was no award and Martin found himself in a bind: “They told me to go on stage and give her an award, the only problem is that they didn’t give me the award to give it to her, what are you supposed to do now?“.

“We have it here Ricky!” Tony Aguilar and Frank Blanco quickly entered the scene with the trophy and they were the ones who gave it to him: “40 years of career and Los 40 Principales have to give him their award.”

Bono: “I sing to Spain and I feel it to the core”

And in this journey of moments lived in the great party of pop music, we come to 2017. The 12th edition of the LOS40 Music Awards, held at the Wizink Center in Madrid, had such exceptional guests as U2. The Irish took home the trophies for Best Tour 2017 (for The Joshua Tree Tour) and the Golden Award in recognition of their entire career. And it was then that Penelope Cruz, a great friend of the band, took the stage “very excited and happy” to present the ‘Gold Award’ to “people I love so much.”





Bono, Penelope Cruz and Adam Clayton at the Top 40 Awards in 2017. / Europa Press / Europa Press via Getty Images

The actress stressed that they were “four geniuses” who had shown that rock can be supportive. “I adore them, I love them,” he added. The whole band wasn’t there, but Adam Clayton was … and someone else: “a friend of his who asks me to introduce him as’ someone extremely sexy, very tall, intelligent, and also has a great sense of humor. I don’t know who this friend will be“.

The friend was Paul David Hewson, alias Bono, who addressed his first words to Penelope before thanking the Spanish public and taking his first steps in our language: “Thank you. Mom, wife, daughter, sister, great fighter, great actress, friend, Penelope. We are here for a reason. Because it is a night to give thanks. I want to thank the public, particularly the Spanish public, great great great public … Sorry for my Spanish. Listen: I sing to Spain and I feel it to the core, but first I am a man of the world and brother of all. Of course, I do not believe in political borders “.